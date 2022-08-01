Sigma to announce two new 20mm and 24mm f/1.4 full-frame mirrorless lenses on August 8th

Read on www.diyphotography.net
Related
DIY Photography
How to modify the Plustek 8100 35mm film scanner to scan medium format roll film
Film’s resurgence in the last few years has left many analogue photographers with something of a problem, particularly if they want to shoot medium format film. That’s the lack of scanners on the market capable of scanning film compared to 20 or even 10 years ago. Sure, there are some out there that can do medium and even large format but they’re often prohibitively expensive.
DIY Photography
Canon’s next mirrorless camera could be yet another cropped sensor aimed at vloggers
Canon is fast investing in its lineup of RF mount mirrorless cameras. This year saw the announcement of two new APS-C mirrorless cameras from Canon: the R7 and R10. Now new rumours have been flying around that Canon’s next camera will also be a cropped frame sensor mirrorless camera intended to address the vlogging market.
DIY Photography
The Paparazzo is a DIY interchangeable lens digital camera based off the Raspberry Pi and PI HQ Camera module
I knew we’d eventually start to see some custom “portable” cameras being made based off the Raspberry Pi HQ camera after they announced it in early 2020. Have to be honest, didn’t think it’d take this long but here we are. Created by Billy O’Sullivan, the Paparazzo C/CS is a 12-megapixel C/CS mount interchangeable lens camera based around exactly that camera module and the Raspberry Pi 4.
DIY Photography
Aputure has announced the MT Pro – Its first full-colour mini LED tube light
Aputure has announced its new Aputure MT Pro light – a compact 11.8″ RGBWW LED tube light designed for small-scale scenes and hiding in small places on set. The light comes in a kit along with a USB-C power cord, a 45° grid and a small mini tripod to which you can attach it inside a semi-hard zip-up case. As well as basic RGBWW operation, it features a bunch of built-in effects and can be remotely controlled from the Sidus Link smartphone app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DIY Photography
Peter McKinnon has released a new multitool for photographers and filmmakers
As photographers or filmmakers, we occasionally find ourselves in need of some kind of tool. Maybe we’re tearing down and rebuilding our video rig or perhaps it’s something as simple as tightening down the screw on a tripod plate. Whatever it is, occasionally (or often), there’s a need.
Comments / 0