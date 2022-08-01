ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Should you do cardio before or after weights?

By Becks Shepherd
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDdHT_0h0vH8De00
(Image credit: Inti St Clair/Getty)

It’s a question asked by many gym goers: should you do cardio before or after weights? According to the American College of Sports Medicine (opens in new tab) it’s important to combine both cardio and strength workouts so you don’t overwork the small muscle groups and allow time for recovery. But what order should you do them in? And what results will be seen?

Cardiovascular exercise and resistance training are two very different things. On the one hand, cardio activity, such as walking or running on one of the best treadmills (opens in new tab) is known for increasing your cardiorespiratory fitness, promoting energy expenditure and fat utilization.

Resistance training, on the other hand, such as lifting your body weight or pumping weights in the gym, is known for increasing strength, muscle mass, endurance and power. Both have different attributes, and both can be very beneficial for your overall health.

To help determine the pros and cons of combining these types of fitness and whether you should do cardio before or after weights, we asked Keith Baar, (opens in new tab) Professor of Molecular Exercise Physiology at the University of California Davis and member of the American Physiological Society (opens in new tab) for his thoughts on the subject.

Keith Baar, Ph.D., is a professor at the University of California Davis and a member of the American Physiological Society. His research explores the molecular determinants of musculoskeletal development and the role of exercise in improving health and performance.

Is it a good idea to combine cardio and weights?

According to Barr, combining cardio and weights can be a good idea. But it depends on your fitness levels, age, the intensity of your training and the outcome you are trying to achieve.

“For the average person working out less than 6 times per week, with limited high intensity training, [combining cardio and weights] is wonderful for health outcomes such as improved cardiac function,” Baar says.

“For athletes working out more than nine times a week, the answer is more complex,” Baar tells us. “We would normally separate these training sessions to squeeze an extra few percentage points in the performance of our bodies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnscD_0h0vH8De00
(Image credit: Getty)

According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology (opens in new tab), combining cardio and weights provides a powerful combination for weight loss success. Researchers found that for adults who are overweight, resistance training can help to increase lean mass. Aerobic training is the ‘optimal mode’ of exercise for reducing fat mass and body mass.

A systematic review published in Sports Medicine (opens in new tab) also confirmed that combining aerobic training and strength training ‘does not compromise muscle hypertrophy and maximal strength development’ for those looking to make gains.

But researchers found that explosive strength gains (which is the maximal amount of force you can produce in a minimal amount of time) may be ‘attenuated’, especially when both forms of fitness are performed in the same session.

Researchers concluded: “Practitioners [such as athletes] who prioritize explosive strength may benefit from separating aerobic and strength training to achieve optimal adaptations.”

Should you do cardio before or after weights?

No one size fits all. But if you’re looking to boost your overall fitness levels, it’s best to do cardio before weights.

“If the goal is to maximally grow both endurance and strength, then we would separate the workouts and do the endurance in the AM and the strength in the PM, usually right before dinner when we will add amino acids into the equation from dinner,” Baar explains. “Eating dinner soon after strength training can support muscle growth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RBFf_0h0vH8De00
(Image credit: Getty Images )

If your goal is to increase your strength without gaining muscle mass, then you should do weights before cardio. Baar says: “This might limit muscle growth, but will increase endurance signals.”

What’s the best type of cardio to combine with weights?

Any type of cardio will have benefits. But when it comes to finding the best type to combine with weights, it will depend on your fitness goals, the intensity and duration.

Baar says: “If the goal is to increase leg muscle mass then you would look to combine what we call a motor endurance exercise (cycling) with your strength exercise. If the goal is to maximally increase heart function, then we would use a full body endurance exercise (say swimming or cross-country skiing) and high intensity intervals to recruit as much muscle as possible in our endurance and then lift the whole body afterwards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyZYh_0h0vH8De00
(Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images)

A study published in Sports Medicine (opens in new tab) in 2017 looked into the effect of high-intensity interval training and it found that cardio such as HIIT reduced each type of fat mass, including abdominal and visceral fat.

Researchers concluded: "High-intensity (above 90% peak heart rate) training was more successful in reducing whole-body adiposity, while lower intensities had a greater effect on changes in abdominal and visceral fat mass."

The same study also found running was more effective than cycling in reducing total and visceral fat mass. But, as with any form of fitness, it’s best to find a form of cardio you enjoy because there’s more chance you will keep it up.

How often should you train?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (opens in new tab), all adults should aim to do 150 minutes of moderate intensity cardio activity or 75 minutes of vigorous cardio activity each week.

This might sound like a lot, but if you break this down into 30-minute chunks, it means you should exercise around five to six times each week. The CDC also recommends adults should strength-train two or more days a week to ensure all major muscle groups in the body are given a workout.

Baar agrees. “It is best to do a little exercise every day,” he says. “As we get older, the stimulus from each bout of exercise lasts a shorter amount of time. As a result, to maintain our muscle size and strength we actually should do more exercise as we age.

“The problem is that we get injured more easily by unaccustomed exercise. Therefore, doing an exercise routine that hits all of the big muscle groups every couple of days is really important for strength.

“For endurance, it is really important to go faster than we want to go. Only exercising at a comfortable pace is okay, but going faster is better for heart and brain function. Therefore, the goal is around six-days-a-week.”

Comments / 9

Related
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Hypertrophy#Interval Training#Cardiorespiratory Fitness
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
LiveScience

LiveScience

84K+
Followers
5K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy