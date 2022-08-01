Video: Live streamed video leads to aggravated assault charges

Read on douglasnow.com
Mystikal held without bond on rape charge
Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m....
Jail Officer Charged in Killing Claims Gel Pellets Felt Like Glass Shards
NEW YORK — A New York City correction officer charged with killing an 18-year-old man in the Bronx told police that he fired a single bullet after being hit in the back with what felt like glass shards or bullet fragments, according to accounts provided at his arraignment Friday.
Former NFL player indicted on murder charge
Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRAPHIC: Tennessee Police Under Investigation For Brutal Arrest of Door Dash Driver Inside Home
Police in Oakland, Tennessee, are under investigation for the aggressive arrest of a Black Door Dash driver who was beaten inside his own home after a traffic stop went wrong. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the now-viral footage showing Brandon Calloway’s violent arrest on Saturday, July 16, WREG reported. Police claim they tried pulling Calloway over for a traffic stop but he refused to pull over.
Black man beaten, left bloodied after alleged stop sign violation in Tennessee
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into the brutal arrest of a Black man who was chased into a home, where a loved one recorded as he was beaten and shocked with a Taser after alleged traffic violations. The video begins when officers follow a man into...
New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges
New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend on several charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Georgia woman fatally shot by husband while holding grandchild
A Georgia woman was shot and killed at her home by her estranged husband Sunday night after he accused her of having another man at her home. The suspect, Salomon Ramos, is now wanted for the murder of Angeles Santos. The estranged couple's son, Uriel Ramos, said his mother was...
14-year-old faces murder charge in connection with brutal traffic cone beating of elderly Philadelphia man
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with third-degree murder after a 73-year-old man was beaten to death in Philadelphia with a traffic cone, reports say. The teen, identified as Richard Jones, is being charged as an adult and is also accused of criminal conspiracy in the June 24 killing of James Lambert, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
Michael Lawrence Tyler aka Mystikal Arrested on Six Charges Including False Imprisonment
Content warning: This article mentions instances of sexual assault and allegations of rape. Michael Lawrence Tyler (aka Mystikal) was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 31, 2022, on six charges, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
Georgia professor arrested for murder of 18-year-old woman shot dead in parking garage
A Georgia professor has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a parking garage over the weekend.At around 12.30am on Saturday, officers from the Carrollton Police Department received a call about an 18-year-old woman who had been taken to Tanner Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds.The woman, later identified as recent high school graduate Anna Jones, had been driven to the facility that evening by friends after she’d been shot while sitting in a stationary car at a parking garage near Adamson Square, approximately one mile away from the...
Walmart Employee Helped Rescue Newborn From 'Extremely Hot' Car: Police
A Walmart employee helped police officers rescue a 2-week old baby Thursday from an "extremely hot" vehicle in Louisiana. In a Facebook post, the Slidell Police Department said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when officers were called to a local Walmart following reports of a "visibly impaired" woman with her infant child in the parking lot.
Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport
Authorities release new video showing 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa firing a handgun at the ceiling in the Dallas Love Field Airport. Odufuwa has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with the possibility of other federal charges to follow. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. July 27, 2022.
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he’s sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery’s...
Georgia mom dies falling from moving police car after door wasn't shut; Bodycam video released
Brianna Grier, 28, was pronounced dead Thursday at an Atlanta hospital from injuries she sustained after she fell out of a moving patrol car on July 15.
Rapper Mystikal arrested on first-degree rape, false imprisonment and domestic abuse charges in Louisiana
Rapper Mystikal, whose full name is Michael Tyler, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Sunday after an alleged assault the night before, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. The 51-year-old musician was also charged with domestic abuse battery, strangulation, false imprisonment,...
[WATCH] Body Cam Video Of Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest in Florida
As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Florida last month. Still, it was later proven that the Oxycodone pills found in his vehicle were prescribed to the rapper. Black was adamant that police were targeting him and that the traffic stop was only based on racial profiling. Now, footage of the arrest has surfaced.
