A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO