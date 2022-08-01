ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewright, TX

KXII.com

One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman

SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
SHERMAN, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
DURANT, OK
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning. The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line. Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Bryan County man behind bars after leading police on pursuit

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A Bryan County man is behind bars after leading Durant police on a pursuit Wednesday. Detective Brandon Mitchell said police tried to pull over 49-year-old Jason Shoemake for a traffic violation. But he failed to pull, over leading police on a chase through Durant. "During...
DURANT, OK
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation

The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck

UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CANTON, TX
KXII.com

Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
LADONIA, TX
KLTV

Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.

