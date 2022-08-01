Read on www.ktre.com
KXII.com
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
Texas man confesses to arson after structure fire found to be non-accidental
Dennison police have arrested a man who confessed to arson after investigators found a structure fire to be non-accidental. This comes as officials warn residents of a strong wildfire season.
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
fox4news.com
Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman
SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
KXII.com
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
KXII.com
Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning. The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line. Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.
KTEN.com
Bryan County man behind bars after leading police on pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A Bryan County man is behind bars after leading Durant police on a pursuit Wednesday. Detective Brandon Mitchell said police tried to pull over 49-year-old Jason Shoemake for a traffic violation. But he failed to pull, over leading police on a chase through Durant. "During...
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
San Antonio Current
Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument
A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire last month at a North Texas gas station and fleeing the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The victim, who had been hospitalized in Collin County since the July 18 incident, died from his injuries on Tuesday,...
KLTV
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
