St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

Suspect sought after shots fired at Mall of America, lockdown lifted
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WMTV) - A lockdown at the Mall of America is lifted and police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at the Minnesota site Thursday afternoon. The Mall of America stated around 5 p.m. that it was under lockdown and police were on scene. The Minnesota...
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
Wisconsin joins taskforce to cut down on scammer calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin joined a task force to cut down on illegal robocalls by taking a second look at telecommunication companies, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday. Fifty attorney generals from across the United States formed the bipartisan task force to take action against telecommunication companies responsible for...
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Former Vice President Pence backs Kleefisch in governor’s race during Wis. visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday. Rebecca Kleefisch received endorsements from former Vice President Mike Pence and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker at a law enforcement round table in Pewaukee.
Storms and showers headed our way today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers are headed our way later today, but until then we’ll continue with hot and humid conditions. Dew points will likely reach the low 70s later this morning, with temperatures in the mid-80s. An approaching cold front will spark up storms and showers during the...
Former VP Pence to join Kleefisch in Wisconsin for round table discussion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate and former Wisconsin Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch Wednesday for a round table discussion in Pewaukee. The two will speak with law enforcement at the Ingleside Hotel and will also be joined by former Wisconsin Governor Scott...
WEC sending postcards to ensure security of absentee voting process
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin election officials will be mailing out close to 4,000 postcards to voters this week as part of a series of actions to ensure the absentee voting process is secure. The Wisconsin Elections Commission let voters know Thursday that absentee voting is a safe method to...
Rain/storms expected Wednesday; Heat index values still in the 90s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm-front was lifting through southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. Dew points have risen 5-10° compared to 24 hours ago. With increasing moisture & heat, highs have surged into the mid/upper 80s. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 70s - making it difficult to cool off!
Election guide: What to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election. NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot. Where and...
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
