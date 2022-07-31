Stanford football: David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' with geography in mind

247sports.com
Cal Golden Bears Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Cal Golden Bears Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Cal season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. Cal Top 10 Players | Cal Schedule & Analysis. Cal Golden Bears Preview 2022. It...
KMPH.com
Josh Hokit returns to San Francisco for third season with 49ers; former Bulldogs join
Clovis native and former Fresno State football standout, Josh Hokit enters his third season with the San Francisco 49ers. The fullback has been on the practice squad for two seasons, but hopes to make the active roster this year. Hokit returns to Santa Clara with two former teammates from Fresno...
California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
California court overturns 3 deputies' murder conviction
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Northern California deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law. In 2017, former Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
beniciamagazine.com
Dinner and a Movie: Mankas Grill
Mankas Corner conjures up all kinds of boozy memories from back in the day. Originally a major stagecoach stop between Berryessa alley and the Suisun City port, this location was named for Christley Manka, one of the original owners in 1853. Kyle and Jason Barraza, new owners since mid-2020 are also the owners of the Napa Deli, and have definitely kicked it up a notch or two. Imaginative seasonal menus with farm to fork specialties are featured. Summer is the perfect time to take a leisurely ride to this backroad restaurant. Larry’s Produce Stand is nearby, as well as several Suisun Valley wineries. Some Yelpers say this wine country, family friendly steakhouse and seafood spot is like finding water in the desert—you can’t quite believe how good it is. Such a rare comfort to find a local, high quality, non-chain bistro with warm ambiance and character.
Fire closes both directions of Highway 12 in Fairfield
