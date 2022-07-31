Stanford football: David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' with geography in mind

Mankas Corner conjures up all kinds of boozy memories from back in the day. Originally a major stagecoach stop between Berryessa alley and the Suisun City port, this location was named for Christley Manka, one of the original owners in 1853. Kyle and Jason Barraza, new owners since mid-2020 are also the owners of the Napa Deli, and have definitely kicked it up a notch or two. Imaginative seasonal menus with farm to fork specialties are featured. Summer is the perfect time to take a leisurely ride to this backroad restaurant. Larry’s Produce Stand is nearby, as well as several Suisun Valley wineries. Some Yelpers say this wine country, family friendly steakhouse and seafood spot is like finding water in the desert—you can’t quite believe how good it is. Such a rare comfort to find a local, high quality, non-chain bistro with warm ambiance and character.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO