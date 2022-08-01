U.S. 83, K-25 railroad crossings to close for repairs

hayspost.com
Hoxie residents reminded to keep property mowed or face fines
HOXIE- The City of Hoxie is asking that all residents please keep your property mowed and trimmed and weeds sprayed. Pursuant to Ordinance 659 it shall be unlawful for any owner, agent, lessee, tenant, or other person occupying or having charge or control of any premises to permit weeds to remain upon said premises or any area between the property lines of said premises and the center line of any adjacent street or alley, including but not specifically limited to sidewalks, streets, alleys, easements, right-of-ways and all other areas, public or private.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in western Kansas
SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed on a highway in western Kansas. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on K-27 about four miles north of Sharon Springs. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Loren Luther was heading north when his Chevy pickup left the roadway to the right. Luther overcorrected, crossed the road and went into a ditch before overcorrecting a second time, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
