Maryland State

Larry Hogan Calls Out GOP Maryland Attorney General Nominee's 'Disgusting Lies' About 9/11

qudach.com
 3 days ago
www.qudach.com

americanmilitarynews.com

US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans

The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
Kansas Reflector

Blaming mainstream media provides a misleading shortcut for Value Them Both

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. On election night Tuesday, I read a tweet from Kansas […] The post Blaming mainstream media provides a misleading shortcut for Value Them Both appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

