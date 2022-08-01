ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Micro Focus International PLC - ADR (MFGP) Stock: What Does the Chart Say Monday?

investorsobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

London shares fall as energy stocks weigh

Aug 5 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index dipped 0.1%, while the midcaps index (.FTMC) edged 0.1% higher.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.N. food price index falls again in July

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from all-time highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy