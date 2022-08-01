Micro Focus International PLC - ADR (MFGP) Stock: What Does the Chart Say Monday?

www.investorsobserver.com
London shares fall as energy stocks weigh
Aug 5 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index dipped 0.1%, while the midcaps index (.FTMC) edged 0.1% higher.
U.S. Job Growth Might Slow To This Level In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday as Eli Lilly And Co LLY reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 guidance. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at...
U.N. food price index falls again in July
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from all-time highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June.
Bank of England governor warns high pay and price rises will fuel inflation – business live
People who can’t offset the effects of inflation will be very badly affected by current crisis, Andrew Bailey warns
