Mary Loveta Baldwin Heath, formerly of Harrisburg

www.duquoin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Du Quoin Evening Call
Kiwanis welcome Harrisburg school, Heartland Clinic officials
Harrisburg Kiwanis welcomed Harrisburg school administrators to their meeting on July 13 and followed that up with officials from the Heartland Primary Care Clinic on July 20. On July 13, the Kiwanis heard from Superintendent of Schools Eric Witges, and District Curriculum Coordinator Natalie Fry. Witges was co-superintendent this past year with Mike Gauch; now that Gauch has retired, Witges is carrying on himself.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Justin Daymon, of Eldorado and Cave-in-Rock
Justin DeWayne Daymon was born on Oct. 23, 1977 in Eldorado, Illinois to Darwyn and June (Lampert) Daymon, and was called home on July 30, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He grew up in the Cave-In-Rock area. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4,...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Hometown hobbyist: Local model railroader has recreated the Benton of his youth
Hobbies are often a great way to take our minds away from the strains and stresses of our work day world. Benton businessman Bill Whittington has found a hobby that helps him do just that, especially during the weary winters we experience here in southern Illinois. The 51-year-old Benton native,...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Franklin County 4-H youth place in 2022 shows
Creativity and skills were on full display as Franklin County members shared their annual projects at various 4-H shows including the general show, crops show, clothing show, foods show, horticulture and floriculture show. Members were judged in areas such as visual arts, photography, food and nutrition, floriculture and more. 4-H...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Du Quoin Evening Call
Harrisburg/Gallatin briefs: Monument honoring John Dell will be dedicated Aug. 13; Cobden Peach Fest coming up
The River-to-River Trail Society and the Saline County Tourism Board are inviting the public to the unveiling and dedication of a monument to John O'Dell and the River-to-River Trail, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. A brief ceremony will be held on the grounds of Herod Springs Baptist Church, on Route 34 in Herod. The River-to-River Trail was only a dream until the 1990s, when O'Dell set out on foot to blaze a trail from the Ohio River to the Mississippi River, enlisting help from the U.S. Forest Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and many private citizens. Today the trail stretches 159 miles from Elizabethtown and Battery Rock on the Ohio River to Grand Tower on the Mississippi. Questions can be directed to Society President Bill Gilmour at (270) 331-1553.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Colt World Series Marion advances to championship game; hoping for the repeat
The Marion team has advanced to the championship game of the Colt World Series by beating Greensboro, North Carolina, 8-5 on Monday night. Marion will play Covina, California in Tuesday's championship game, at 7 p.m. at Rent One Park in Marion (the game is played too late for the Republican's deadline).
Du Quoin Evening Call
Franklin County area briefs: Orthopedic clinic opens; local student wins McDonald's scholarship, more
Local students have been selected as McDonald's Agriculture Scholarship Award recipients, including one from Franklin County. Morgan Young of Benton was awarded a $500 scholarship toward her agriculture studies. Young will attend SIU Carbondale this fall. Local McDonald's owners and operators including Stephanie Bishop, Larry Lovelace, John and Mary Moreland, Michael Moreland, Brad Short and Tina Short partnered to honor the recipients. They say they are excited to support the future of agriculture with this scholarship.
Du Quoin Evening Call
SIC wins $1.4 million Upward Bound grant
Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg has been awarded a $1.4 million Upward Bound grant from the U.S. Department of Education, to assist low-income students and those who might be the first in their families to attend higher education. This is the first Upward Bound grant SIC has received. Upward Bound...
RELATED PEOPLE
Du Quoin Evening Call
Gospel family The Hoppers to play benefit concert in Metropolis
Following a two-year absence due to COVID, the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert is back. The 27th annual event, featuring The Hoppers, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. An offering will be taken that evening. The concert is totally underwritten allowing 100% of the night's donation to go to the ACS for cancer research.
Comments / 0