This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas

Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
KLTV
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Eat, Drink, and Solve a Murder August 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas
I think I'm pretty good when it comes to deductive reasoning. If I see an issue, I can usually come up with an answer to the problem. But, for some reason, I've never been any good at watching mystery movies and coming up with a hypothesis on 'who done it' or figuring out what surprise twist is about to happen.
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Shop Local This Tax Free Weekend In Lufkin And Nacogdoches, Texas
In no time we will see buses running and school zone signs flashing in Deep East Texas. There are so many little things that have to be done quickly before school starts. Nacogdoches starts back to school on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and Lufkin starts a bit earlier on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Some school districts across the state started back this week, but luckily we have a little time to take advantage of tax-free weekend before classes get underway.
KTRE
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lufkin roads now open
UPDATE – First Street between Lufkin Avenue and Frank Avenue in Lufkin is now open. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A section of First Street between Franklin Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin is currently closed. The closed off section will remain blocked while an industrial air conditioning unit is being placed on a new […]
Lufkin PD: Smelly Crooks, Wienerschnitzel Wreck, and Beer Karma
The first day of August proved to be an odd one for the Lufkin Police Department. I can only imagine the stories that some of the veteran officers have to tell given that most criminals couldn't pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel. That being said, let's take a look at three of the stories from the Lufkin Police report from August 1.
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike
August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
Shelby County seeking identities of ATM robbery suspects
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery. According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. According to police, they […]
Tribute to George Strait, Carrie Underwood Comes to Lufkin, Texas
Fans of George Strait and Carrie Underwood are in for a real treat later this month as the Pines Theater in Lufkin will be hosting a 'Tribute to Country Superstars'. The concert will take place Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. and is one of many productions under the umbrella of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas
There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
