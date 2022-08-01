Travis Scott Announces “Road to Utopia” Residency with Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

www.vegas24seven.com
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Metallica give ‘Stranger Things’ and Eddie Munson shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica gave Stranger Things a shoutout at Lollapalooza, playing a clip of season four’s Eddie Munson on screens during ‘Master of Puppets’. The rock legends headlined day one of the Chicago festival Thursday night (July 28). They shredded through a setlist comprising ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and a cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’, before returning for an encore.
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Ticket Prices Amid Backlash
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s much anticipated 2023 tour has faced one major point of contention with his adoring public: Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing.” Fans with access codes were offered tickets priced between $1,000 and $5,000, which became the subject of backlash on social media. Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau has now released a statement defending the tour’s ticket pricing model.
Hatebreed Announce ’20 Years of Perseverance’ Fall Tour With Bodysnatcher + Dying Wish
Hatebreed have announced that they're going on tour this fall with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish.These dates will be part of the band's special '20 Years of Perseverance' U.S. tour. Hatebreed are celebrating their album Perseverance's 20th anniversary with a headlining tour. They're jumping from their summer 'Weight of the False...
DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour, First Headlining Run of the U.S.
DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
Bad Religion cancel UK and European tour dates due to “family emergency”
Bad Religion have cancelled the remainder of their European and UK tour due to a “family emergency”. The band had been scheduled to perform at the Rebellion Punk Music Festival in Blackpool tomorrow (August 4) before returning to London to play at House Of Vans on Saturday (August 6).
Steve Lacy Announces 2022 Tour
Steve Lacy has announced the Give You the World Tour. The North American dates behind his new album Gemini Rights take place this fall, kicking off in the midwest before closing out in Los Angeles. Find those dates and ticket information below. All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected...
Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love
Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
Watch pro-shot footage of the Pixies’ triumphant headline set in Cologne, Germany
The two-hour set featured a mix of hits and deep cuts from across the alternative rock icons’ storied back catalog. Just days ago, the Pixies performed a two-hour show in the center of German city Cologne for the country’s Rockpalast TV show and now you can watch the full pro-shot footage from the show.
OFF! share new single ‘War Above Los Angeles’, detail new album and North American tour
Hardcore punk supergroup OFF! – which features ex-members of Black Flag and Burning Brides – have announced their long-awaited third album, ‘Free LSD’, with the first single ready to stream right now. Titled ‘War Above Los Angeles’, the new single carries a wild science-fiction narrative, and...
The Trend: Music-Festival Fashion
After nearly two years of ongoing cancellations, music festival season is in full swing this summer, with festival lovers and fashion mavens flocking to the summer party scenes in serious style, with no shortage of skin, accessories or bright colors. There is no doubt music festivals from all over the...
