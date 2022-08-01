ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, OM and MF

By ACCESSWIRE
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Intuit Inc. (INTU) Investors of Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers ofIntuit Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") INTU. Investors who purchased Intuit sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intu.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

First Business Financial: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Business Financial FBIZ. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19.75 cents per share. On Friday, First Business Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2022 Financial Update Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a second quarter 2022 financial update video. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005806/en/ METLIFE CFO JOHN McCALLION PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Class Actions#Wfc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wells Fargo Company Wfc#Wells Fargo
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2

Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today

Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Moderna Q2 Earnings: Earnings Beat, COVID-19 Inventory Write-Off, Additional Share Buyback

Moderna Inc MRNA reports a Q2 EPS of $5.24, compared to the $6.46 posted a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59. Revenue was $4.75 billion compared to $4.34 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $4.07 billion. Sequentially sales declined almost 22% from $6.1 billion. Product sales were $4.5 billion, +8% Y/Y, primarily driven by a higher average selling price due to the customer mix.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

