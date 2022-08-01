The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, OM and MF

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Business Financial FBIZ. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19.75 cents per share. On Friday, First Business Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO