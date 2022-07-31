ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agency, MO

Agency holds annual summer Car Show and festivities

By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW
tncontentexchange.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Smithville's Hot Summer Nights starts Saturday

SMITHVILLE — It's time again for some Hot Summer Nights in downtown Smithville. The Saturday concert series starts Saturday, Aug. 6, with Smithville native and rising country star Casi Joy performing. On Aug. 13, there will be the Smithville Community Festi-Ville. The free family event will include food, drinks...
SMITHVILLE, MO
visitindependence.com

Celebrate 50 years of the SantaCaligon Days Festival!

The long-standing Independence tradition, the SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, has a lot to celebrate! The festival hosted by the Independence Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Xfinity will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2022. The annual SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, held Labor Day Weekend, commemorates the origin of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon trails in Independence during the country’s great westward expansion by early pioneers. The first SantaCaliGon Days Festival was held in 1940 to celebrate the unique heritage of the City of Independence as the starting point of the three trails. A second celebration was held after World War II in 1947. The festival was not held again until 1973.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Gladstone council approves use permit for National Night Out

GLADSTONE — In July, Gladstone City Council held two meetings. During the July 11 Gladstone City Council meeting, the council approved funds for several projects including mill and overlay work for streets and sewer cleaning. The council passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Superior Bowen Asphalt Company for...
GLADSTONE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Study to look at 2.2-mile overhaul of South Avenue

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a study of South Avenue designed to pave the way to a comprehensive overhaul of the more than 2-mile corridor that will improve roadway conditions, potentially widen lanes and make it safer for pedestrians. During Monday’s regular meeting, the...
MARYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agency, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Residents Of Agency#Agency Picnic#The Community Center
tncontentexchange.com

Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38

LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month

Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
tncontentexchange.com

Ballots to be counted by hand after tabulator issue

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A bipartisan team of election judges will manually count, and in some cases have re-marked, ballots cast at one of Nodaway County’s largest precincts after errant marks on the ballots delayed counting on Tuesday night. Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton told The Forum on Tuesday...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
thepitchkc.com

I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale

The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Hearings set for man charged in Sunday standoff

A bond hearing and preliminary hearing have been set for a Savannah, Missouri, man charged with unlawful use of a weapon and firing at a person, vehicle or building during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The bond hearing for Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, has been set for 8:30 a.m....
SAVANNAH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Irinyi, Jeanine A. 1951-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jeanine A (McCamy) Irinyi of Kansas City, formally of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Jeanine was born Feb. 11, 1951, to Jesse A. and Evelyn L. McCamy. They preceded her in death. She graduated from Benton High School. She earned her masters degree...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy