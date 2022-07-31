Agency holds annual summer Car Show and festivities

www.tncontentexchange.com
tncontentexchange.com
Smithville's Hot Summer Nights starts Saturday
SMITHVILLE — It's time again for some Hot Summer Nights in downtown Smithville. The Saturday concert series starts Saturday, Aug. 6, with Smithville native and rising country star Casi Joy performing. On Aug. 13, there will be the Smithville Community Festi-Ville. The free family event will include food, drinks...
visitindependence.com
Celebrate 50 years of the SantaCaligon Days Festival!
The long-standing Independence tradition, the SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, has a lot to celebrate! The festival hosted by the Independence Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Xfinity will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2022. The annual SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, held Labor Day Weekend, commemorates the origin of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon trails in Independence during the country’s great westward expansion by early pioneers. The first SantaCaliGon Days Festival was held in 1940 to celebrate the unique heritage of the City of Independence as the starting point of the three trails. A second celebration was held after World War II in 1947. The festival was not held again until 1973.
tncontentexchange.com
Gladstone council approves use permit for National Night Out
GLADSTONE — In July, Gladstone City Council held two meetings. During the July 11 Gladstone City Council meeting, the council approved funds for several projects including mill and overlay work for streets and sewer cleaning. The council passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Superior Bowen Asphalt Company for...
tncontentexchange.com
Study to look at 2.2-mile overhaul of South Avenue
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a study of South Avenue designed to pave the way to a comprehensive overhaul of the more than 2-mile corridor that will improve roadway conditions, potentially widen lanes and make it safer for pedestrians. During Monday’s regular meeting, the...
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
Crews removed badly damaged mobile home dumped under bridge in KCMO
Jackson County, Mo., workers removed a mobile home wrecked by vandals and illegally dumped under a bridge.
Missouri couple gets engaged at George Strait concert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country wedding bells are ringing for one Missouri couple. They got engaged at the George Strait concert over the weekend. The King of Country performed at Arrowhead Stadium. The future groom got down on one knee when Strait started playing. In an arena with tens of thousands of people, Nick Sutter […]
tncontentexchange.com
Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38
LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
kchi.com
Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month
Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
tncontentexchange.com
Ballots to be counted by hand after tabulator issue
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A bipartisan team of election judges will manually count, and in some cases have re-marked, ballots cast at one of Nodaway County’s largest precincts after errant marks on the ballots delayed counting on Tuesday night. Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton told The Forum on Tuesday...
thepitchkc.com
I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale
The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
northwestmoinfo.com
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge
Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
tncontentexchange.com
Hearings set for man charged in Sunday standoff
A bond hearing and preliminary hearing have been set for a Savannah, Missouri, man charged with unlawful use of a weapon and firing at a person, vehicle or building during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The bond hearing for Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, has been set for 8:30 a.m....
tncontentexchange.com
Irinyi, Jeanine A. 1951-2022 Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jeanine A (McCamy) Irinyi of Kansas City, formally of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Jeanine was born Feb. 11, 1951, to Jesse A. and Evelyn L. McCamy. They preceded her in death. She graduated from Benton High School. She earned her masters degree...
