Two Minnesotans win $1 Million in Mega Millions drawing

46 new drinks to debut at this year’s MN State Fair: Take a look!
ST. PAUL, MN-- Three weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together! Are you thirsty?. Minnesota State Fair leaders have announced 46 brand new beverages, some containing alcohol and some without alcohol. Plus, a Northland brewery will make an appearance debuting their Cold IPA!. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. says their cold and...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-3-22 - clipped version
The Vikings signed guard Chris Reed to a two-year deal this offseason, reuniting the eight-year veteran with former college teammate Adam Thielen. Blue Earth County offering extended voting hours this weekend. Updated: 15 hours ago. Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election...
FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s FarmFest kicked off Tuesday morning, with the Farm Bill being one of the big topics of the day. “You get to meet with all the other farmers that you’ve worked for, neighbors and everything. So it’s really cool to have the community come in, and we can talk and look at things together and just help,” said farmer Josiah Carpenter.
Storms knock out power to 75K Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and...
Hunting licenses now available for Minnesota deer season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Licenses for this fall’s deer hunting season officially went on sale Monday. The release of licenses coincided with Monday’s release of this season’s hunting regulations. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends that hunters check the regulations for their hunting area before buying...
Sparks fly between Walz, Jensen at FarmFest debate
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The second day of this year’s FarmFest kicked off Wednesday with organizers saying it is one of the biggest turnouts they have seen in recent years. On Wednesday morning, the annual event was highlighted with a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Daunte Wright’s passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says 21-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton of St. Paul was physically and...
I-35W bridge collapse 15 years later: How much safer are Minnesota’s bridges?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The first line of the state investigative report into the I-35W bridge collapse that killed 13 and injured 145 more 15 years ago on Monday reads like this: “Lives were shattered by the collapse of the I-35W Bridge. So, too, was confidence in the safety of Minnesota’s bridges.”
Multiple evacuations on UMinn campus due to gas leak
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak. A tweet from the university says the Minneapolis Fire Department ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion.
Minnesota DPS gets K9 to sniff out illegal cash
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a new K9 on the team that is trained to sniff out U.S. currency. K9 Bia will work with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division. Bia is a 1 1/2-year-old female German shorthair pointer. Her skills will...
American Red Cross lending a hand to help Kentucky flood victims
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross says in the last two years, they have responded to an average of one major disaster every 10 days. They recruit people nationally for disaster relief based on their skill set. There is a demand for shelter, health services and feeding people....
Minnesota motorcyclist hurt after crash with black bear
PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was hurt after hitting a black bear in central Minnesota. Pillager Fire & Rescue says a passerby came across the accident on County Road 34 just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The person on the motorcycle suffered significant road rash,...
After I-35W bridge collapse, Minnesota leads nation in bridge inspections and maintenance, Beret Leone Reports
To help guests get to and from RibFest, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 bus will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on the heat and a look ahead to cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Greater Mankato area says...
Vietnam War helicopter touches down at Iowa Aviation Museum
GREENFIELD, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Aviation Museum is home to decades of flight history in the state, so its no stranger to planes and pilots alike. But its newest guest was a bit more unusual — an angel came to visit Saturday. The “angel” is a UH-34D Sikorsky...
