www.wbbjtv.com
Related
WBBJ
Mr. Joseph Taylor
Mr. Joseph Taylor, 65, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Christian Faith Tabernacle in Brownsville. Interment will be in Christian Faith Tabernacle Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Christian Faith Tabernacle.
WBBJ
Mr. Alexander Kanta Carney
Mr. Alexander Kanta Carney, 44, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 4:00 P. M. at Christian Faith Tabernacle in Brownsville. Interment will be in Christian Faith Tabernacle Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 3:00 P. M. until time of service at Christian Faith Tabernacle.
WBBJ
Delois Davis Baggett
Delois Davis Baggett, age 89, passed away at her residence in the Tibbs Community, on Friday July 29, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services were held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the Trinity Cemetery with Bro. Lonnie Robinson, officiating. Burial will follow. Mrs. Delois Baggett was born on...
WBBJ
Alvin Lawrence “Sonny” Hayes, Sr.
Alvin Lawrence “Sonny” Hayes, Sr. died peacefully at his country home in Bells on July 27, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 86. Sonny was born on March 9, 1936, in Madera, California to his parents Samuel “Rawdie” and Pearle Hayes. When Sonny was three years old, his family moved back East and would eventually settle in Forked Deer. He spent his boyhood at this home, which stands to this day, with his parents, sister Lois Ruth and six brothers, O’neal, Charles “Buddy”, Warren “Billy”, Hoyt, Dale, and Johnny. His brothers would later predecease him. Helping out on the family farm gave Sonny a love for the land so that he would go on to be a lifelong farmer after graduating Haywood High School and serving in the Army.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Peggy Sue Mansfield Woodruff
Peggy Sue Mansfield Woodruff, age 88, resident of Fisherville, Tennessee and wife of the late Lowell Dean Woodruff, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022. Peggy was born December 10, 1933 in Palmersville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin Fred Mansfield...
WBBJ
Gary Williams
Visitation for the late Gary Williams will be Thursday August 4th from 11 AM to 4 PM. Funeral service will be Friday August 5th at 11 PM. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. (With a new rise in Covid-19 cases, it is required that a mask be worn while present in Affordable Funerals and Cremation services)
WBBJ
Mr. Sherman Bond, Jr.
Mr. Sherman Bond, Jr., 76, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:30 P. M., graveside at Will Farrington Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday from 11:00 A. M. until 12:00 Noon at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville.
WBBJ
Volunteers sought for Jackson’s Read Team
JACKSON, Tenn. — With a new school about to begin, many students need a little extra help in becoming more proficient readers. That’s where the Read Team comes in. The group is, once again, recruiting volunteers to help students in the Jackson-Madison County School System. They need 200...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Myrna Gail Bourne
Myrna Gail Bourne, age 80, a resident of Stanton, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A graveside service will be held at the Stanton Cemetery on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11 AM. Rev. Richard Dickerson will officiate the services. Myrna was...
WBBJ
Ann Spotswood Koonce
Ann Spotswood Koonce, age 79, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and wife to Kenneth W. Koonce, departed this life on their 58. th wedding anniversary on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her residence. Ann was born October 21, 1942 in Meridian, Mississippi, the daughter of James E. Spotswood and Frances...
WBBJ
Reggie C James
Visitation for the late Reggie James will be Friday August 5th from 11 AM to 4 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday August 6th at 1 PM. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. (With a new rise in Covid-19 cases, it is required that a mask be worn while present in Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services) Interment will follow directly after at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Jackson, TN. There will be a repast to follow the burial at the American Legion located at 165 Perry Switch Rd in Jackson, TN.
WBBJ
MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area
OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
UT Martin receives anonymous donation
MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has been given an anonymous donation. According to a news release, the university has been given the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction. Management Endowment, which will go to help support the new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
WBBJ
Councilman shares what to expect from I-CARE Community Summit
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders are coming together to improve ways in preventing crime. United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Marshal Tyreece Miller, along with the Jackson City Council and stakeholders, announced the first Initiative Community Advocacy Resilience Empowerment, or I-CARE Community Summit. “It is people from...
WBBJ
Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
WBBJ
Jackson Barber School cuts hair for free
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back. The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under. They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WBBJ
Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky. He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next...
WBBJ
First Amendment Festival to be held in West Tennessee
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit is hosting a First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. The festival is being hosted by The Freedom Forum at the park on Sept. 24. A news release from the park says there will be First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts, conversations, music...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
WBBJ
Registration open for 20th Kent Jones bike tour
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour + 5K has reached its 20th anniversary!. This annual event has been serving as a fundraiser for the Jackson State Community College Foundation, which helps with student financial assistance. The 20th Anniversary Ride is being held on Oct. 1...
Comments / 0