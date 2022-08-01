ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zahara heading to Spelman College

By Good Morning America
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyFKt_0h0ujPpD00
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has announced where her daughter Zahara will be attending college.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 47, shared Sunday that 17-year-old Zahara will attend Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college for women based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alongside a group photo of her daughter with several peers, the actress penned a congratulatory message.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" she wrote. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie added #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU to the post.

Jolie shares Zahara with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two are also parents to Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Although their children mostly stay out of the spotlight, Jolie did share a snap with Zahara last year during their trip to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the Violence Against Women Act. The actress has spoken out in support of the legislation on many occasions.

Spelman College, a private school, is part of the Atlanta University Center academic consortium, which aside from Spelman College includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

It is the oldest private HBCU liberal arts college for women in the U.S. and boasts an impressive list of alumnae, including Pulitzer prize-winning novelist Alice Walker, politician Stacey Abrams, opera singer Mattiwilda Dobbs, lawyer and CEO of The King Center Bernice King (Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest child), civil rights activist Dovey Johnson Roundtree and actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Shiloh, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Brad Pitt gushes over 16-year-old daughter Shiloh’s dance skills: ‘It brings a tear to the eye’

Brad Pitt has praised his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, for her amazing moves on the dance floor.The 58-year-old actor opened up about his daughter’s dance moves during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, while on the red carpet for the premiere of his movie, Bullet Train. For the occasion, he wore a matching mint green jacket and pants, paired with a blue shirt.While speaking to the publication, Pitt gushed over a viral video—shared last month by choreographer Hamilton Evans at Millennium Dance Complex—of Shiloh and a group of performers dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas”. “It brings a tear to...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Alice Walker
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Bernice King
RadarOnline

Single Status? Malia Obama Spotted With Mystery Man For The 2nd Time As Breakup Rumors Swirl

Malia Obama was spotted with the same mystery man twice within a week, begging the question if she and Harvard boyfriend Rory Farquharson called it quits, Radar has learned.The 24-year-old and mystery man appeared to get along fabulously, chatting amongst each other as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.While some speculate a romance could be brewing, others are convinced the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama may have just been enjoying a friendly outing.She could be seen sipping on a smoothie as they spent time together in photos published by Daily Mail on Wednesday.Malia...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

What are Angelina Jolie’s 6 kids up to? Here’s what she’s said about them

Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award-winning actor, an accomplished filmmaker and a passionate humanitarian who serves as a UN special envoy for refugees. And yet there’s another prominent role in her life: Mother. The 47-year-old has six children, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years and split in 2016. Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalized in 2019, and Pitt was awarded joint and legal custody of their five minor children in 2021. A legal battle over a winery the two once shared is ongoing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelman College#Morehouse College#The Academy Award#Hbcu#Clark Atlanta University
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Wears All White to Lunch In Italy Before Benefit Concert

Following her whirlwind marriage in Las Vegas and a Paris honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez is enjoying herself solo in Capri, Italy. J.Lo was photographed on Friday partaking in a quick lunch with her team before heading into rehearsals for her UNICEF benefit concert. She dressed for the hot weather in a look by French designer Alaia.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hunkier Then Ever: Ben Affleck Shows Off Buff Arms — See The Photos

Ben Affleck has that newlywed glow! The actor arrived on set of his untitled Nike film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, looking renewed following his whirlwind European honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez. As seen in photos, Affleck showcased his buff arms in a grey t-shirt representing his hometown of Boston while rocking a laid back pair of jeans and a black backpack. While arriving to the movie shoot, the handsome hunk puffed on a cigarette and clutched a can of Dr. Pepper.PHOTOS: 'EXHAUSTED' BEN AFFLECK'S 'FULL-ON MELTDOWN' BEFORE WEDDING WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ CAUGHT ON CAMERAThe Argo star's Parisian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ELLE DECOR

Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home

Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
BEAUTY & FASHION
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy