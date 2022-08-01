Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zahara heading to Spelman College

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has announced where her daughter Zahara will be attending college.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 47, shared Sunday that 17-year-old Zahara will attend Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college for women based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alongside a group photo of her daughter with several peers, the actress penned a congratulatory message.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" she wrote. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie added #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU to the post.

Jolie shares Zahara with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two are also parents to Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Although their children mostly stay out of the spotlight, Jolie did share a snap with Zahara last year during their trip to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the Violence Against Women Act. The actress has spoken out in support of the legislation on many occasions.

Spelman College, a private school, is part of the Atlanta University Center academic consortium, which aside from Spelman College includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

It is the oldest private HBCU liberal arts college for women in the U.S. and boasts an impressive list of alumnae, including Pulitzer prize-winning novelist Alice Walker, politician Stacey Abrams, opera singer Mattiwilda Dobbs, lawyer and CEO of The King Center Bernice King (Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest child), civil rights activist Dovey Johnson Roundtree and actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

