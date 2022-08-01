Read on okwnews.com
Trudy Mosblech
Funeral Service for Trudy Mosblech, 77 of Fayetteville, Arkansas will be at 2pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.
Sarah Trowbridge Named OU Head Rowing Coach
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione announced the hiring of Sarah Trowbridge (TRO-bridge) as the second head coach of the Sooners' rowing program on Wednesday. A 2012 U.S. Olympian, Trowbridge comes to Norman with an impressive resume as a coach and an athlete...
Daddio's Jerky & Smokehouse Ribbon Cutting
The Poteau Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting celebrating the membership of Daddio's Jerky & Smokehouse Friday. Owner Brian Thompson weilded the scissors to "cut the ribbon" while Chamber members and family look on. Daddio's Jerky & Smokehouse is located at 2220 North Broadway in Poteau.
Oil & Gas Revenue Skyrockets in July
OKLAHOMA CITY – State collections from oil and gas production again climbed to record levels in July, only a month after setting an all-time high, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced today as he released the latest Gross Receipts to the Treasury report. Total collections in July of $1.38 billion...
