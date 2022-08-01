35 confirmed dead in flooding as rain returns to eastern Kentucky

Read on www.wkms.org
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
Western Ky. school districts feeling effects of statewide teacher shortage
Roughly one out of every six Kentucky teachers leaves the education industry every year, according to statistics recently shared by Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass. This churn of education professionals has many school districts feeling the stress of a statewide teacher shortage as some local superintendents say they’ve seen a...
Beshear considers calling special session as east Ky. flood relief and restoration efforts get underway
A week after historic floods and mudslides ravaged eastern Kentucky and rebuilding and restoration efforts were in full swing, Gov. Andy Beshear said he may call a special session to discuss a flood relief package. During a news conference Wednesday, Beshear said he will likely call a special legislative session...
2022 Tennessee Primary Election Day results
See 2022 Tennessee Primary Election results as votes are tallied. For other down ballot races relevant to the region, results will be posted as races are called by the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
Kentucky grassroots organizers call for stronger policies to prevent drug overdoses
Advocates with the grassroots organization VOCAL-KY are working to raise awareness about the benefits of harm reduction measures. At a press conference Thursday, the group called on state and local officials to create policies aimed at slowing the increase of overdose deaths in the state. According to a recently published state report, 2,250 Kentuckians died of drug overdoses last year — a nearly 15% spike compared to 2020.
Hopkinsville event to celebrate region’s diverse food scene during emancipation celebrations
A Hopkinsville food truck company is celebrating the diverse culinary offerings of western Kentucky Saturday. Helmed by husband and wife duo Desaepa and Zirconia Vansauwa — owners of Vansauwa's Tacos and Vegan Eats — Taste of the Town will feature 11 other Black-owned vendors offering food sales and business insight to the community throughout the day outside of Hopkinsville Brewing Company.
