Michigan Court Blocks Enforcement of 1931 Abortion Ban by County Prosecutors

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
Indiana Lawmakers Approve First State Abortion Ban Since Roe Overturned
(Reuters) -The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy. The bill, adopted on a 28-19 vote hours after clearing the state's House of...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
US News and World Report
White House Frustrated as Washington Mayor Seeks Troops to Help Handle Migrants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters. Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called on...
US News and World Report
A Win and a Warning Sign in Kansas Abortion Vote
A statewide referendum that began with little national profile became a bellwether for the country’s attitudes around abortion this week – delivering a resounding win for Democrats and a stark warning to Republicans – as voters overwhelmingly decided that the state’s abortion protections should stay. By...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
How the Overturning of Roe v. Wade May Affect Students' College Decisions
While searching for colleges, students typically consider factors like size, academic program options, proximity to home, cost and available clubs and sports. But given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court – which hands the decision around the legality of abortions back to the states – the location of a college may now play an even bigger role in the selection process for some students.
US News and World Report
Former Puerto Rican Governor Vazquez Arrested for Accepting Political Favors
SAN JUAN (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Thursday announced criminal charges against former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez, who was in office from 2019 to 2021, for alleged corruption during her 2020 election campaign. The former governor is charged with conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud, the...
US News and World Report
Republican Prospects for Midterm Pickups Dim Amid Democratic Wins
Republicans have spent much of the last 18 months planning for 2023 and beyond. They're not just measuring the drapes in majority leaders' offices, they've been plotting to eject certain Democrats from House committees, preparing to investigate President Joe Biden's son and metaphorically rubbing their hands with glee at an anticipated ability to stop Biden's agenda – including his judicial nominees – in its tracks.
Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release
(Reuters) - The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines this week for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
US News and World Report
DeSantis Suspends Florida Prosecutor for Refusing to Enforce Abortion Law
(Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended an elected state attorney without pay, accusing him of neglecting his duties and incompetence for saying he would not prosecute anyone who sought or provided abortions. DeSantis, a Republican who has been courting conservatives as part of an expected presidential bid in...
US News and World Report
Ex-Lawmaker in Hawaii Bribery Case Donates to Campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Four Kentucky Police Officers in Breonna Taylor Killing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was in her home, in a case that sparked nationwide protests. The charges represented the Justice Department's latest effort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Biden to Nominate Former Florida Mayor to Serve on U.S. Safety Board -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate the former mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents and many other transportation mishaps, a White House official told Reuters. Alvin Brown, who was...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.
US News and World Report
Dems Change Some Tax Provisions as They Ready Economic Bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pared part of their proposed minimum tax on huge corporations and made other changes in their giant economic bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday, as they drove toward delivering a campaign-season victory to President Joe Biden on his domestic agenda. In an unusual...
US News and World Report
Sinema Reaches Deal with Democrats on Reconciliation
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has reached a deal with Democrats on a revised version of the climate, health care and spending package, the Arizona Democrat announced Thursday after more than a week of silence. “We have agreed to remove the carried interest tax provision, protect advanced manufacturing, and boost our clean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Pentagon Denies DC Request for National Guard Migrant Help
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to...
US News and World Report
Canada to Ban Handgun Import Until Passage of Gun Control Law
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Friday it would temporarily ban the import of restricted handguns from Aug. 19 in a move designed to indirectly achieve goals of a gun control legislation proposed in May. The import ban would stay in place until a national freeze on handguns comes into force,...
US News and World Report
Senate to Convene Saturday as Clock Ticks on Reconciliation
The Senate will return to the Capitol on Saturday for a last-minute effort to pass a long-awaited reconciliation package before breaking for August recess, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday. “In the end, we’re going to make good on our word to pass the Inflation Reduction Act,” Schumer...
US News and World Report
Judge Denies Alex Jones Request for Mistrial in U.S. Defamation Case
(Reuters) - A Texas judge on Thursday denied Alex Jones's motion for a mistrial in a defamation case over the U.S. conspiracy theorist’s false claims about the Sandy Hook mass shooting. The mistrial request came after it was disclosed at trial that Jones's lawyer accidentally sent two years of...
Comments / 1