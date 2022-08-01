Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Bangladesh announces fuel price jump, stokes inflation fears
DHAKA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh raised fuel prices by around 50% on Saturday, a move that will trim the country's subsidy burden but put more pressure on inflation that is already running above 7%.
