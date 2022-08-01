ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Report details Alaska demographics hurt most by 2021 spike in drug-overdose deaths

By Yereth Rosen, Alaska Beacon
alaskapublic.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on alaskapublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
kdll.org

Local groups step up prevention efforts as drug overdose deaths rise in Alaska

Alaska’s percentage increase in drug overdose deaths was the highest of any state in the U.S. last year, from 146 deaths in 2020 to 254 in 2021 — a nearly 73 percent jump. Those numbers track with a continuing trend of increasing overdose deaths since 2018, according to a recent report from the Alaska Department of Health.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates

Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska officers violated policy in 'white privilege' stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska newspaper reports that two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
kinyradio.com

Alaska joins robocall litigation task force

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The state has joined a task force comprising of Attorneys General from all 50 states seeking to investigate and litigate against tele-companies that are bringing foreign robocalls into the United States. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Journal of Commerce

Huts and public use cabins are an economic opportunity for Alaska

Growing up hiking and skiing in Alaska’s backcountry gave Mackenzie Barnwell a love of Alaska’s wilderness and a solid foundation for a career in outdoor recreation. Barnwell is the Executive Director of the Alaska Huts Association (Alaska Huts), and part of a collaborative group of outdoor advocates working to increase recreation opportunities in Alaska. This includes creating new trails and lodging while improving existing assets to benefit Alaskans and visitors alike.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage

Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Overdose Deaths#Alaska Peninsula#Gulf Of Alaska
alaskapublic.org

There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report

There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
ANCHORAGE, AK
TheDailyBeast

Woman Shows ‘White Privilege Card’ to Cops Instead of ID—and Avoids Ticket

A woman avoided a ticket when she showed the cops who pulled her over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license. Two cops in Anchorage, Alaska, reportedly violated department policy in the incident, though it’s unclear what the policy was or what disciplinary action they will face as the department is treating the matter as confidential, Anchorage Daily News reports. Mimi Israelah wrote in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving in the early hours of July 9 as she was driving to an Anchorage pizzeria after arriving from California for a Trump rally. She...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: What Alaska and America need now

The recent passing of Rep. Don Young, our state’s longest-serving member of Congress, was a gut-punch to all Alaskans. His seniority as Dean of the House and years of experience served Alaska well. He was undeniably unique and his replacement will have big shoes to fill. The August special...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

In Anchorage, modern tools breathe new life into cultural education

On the ground floor of a nondescript office building in Anchorage, a set of garage doors opened to reveal an expansive room. In some ways, the space looked like an average high school woodshop. But a few things stood out. Rolled up like a tall carpet, a moosehide leaned against a wall. A small box on a table held a collection of walrus ivory scraps.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Family of Fred Lee asks Anchorage police to reopen death investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - About 50 people gathered in front of the Anchorage Police Department on Friday, waving signs in the pouring rain, asking police to reopen their investigation into the death of Fred Lee. “Just shows how much we are willing to go out there and fight,” said Lee’s...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskan bladesmith crowned Forged In Fire champion

The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Pope said it has already been able to find housing and placement for almost...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Providence takes next step in loosening visitation policy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providence Alaska Medical Center changed its visitation guidelines Thursday as the hospital continues to relax COVID-19 pandemic measures. Beginning Thursday, the medical center is changing its visiting hours to an eight-hour window — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily — and all adult patients will be allowed one visitor and one designated “Care Partner.” The Care Partner is also now allowed 24-7 access to their patient, according to guidelines posted on an official Providence blog site.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Gas Prices On Kenai Peninsula Highest Average On Alaska Road System

AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Black Caucus CEO shares upcoming National Black Business Month events

Providence Alaska Medical Center changed its visitation guidelines Thursday as the hospital continues to relax COVID-19 pandemic measures. The second case of monkeypox was detected in Anchorage. Speaker discusses improving Anchorage’s appeal to visitors, potential workers. Updated: 23 hours ago. A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Tim Parker runs for Alaska House district 35

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Nonpartisan candidate Tim Parker is running for district 35 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he believes his district deserves the best. “I believe that we really need to focus on our children and their education as well as our community basics like police, fire, all those little pieces that we need, roads, that do the things that we need. We also have to keep our focus on our government, our local government, and that starts with a strong, healthy economy.”
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy