Report details Alaska demographics hurt most by 2021 spike in drug-overdose deaths

kdll.org
Local groups step up prevention efforts as drug overdose deaths rise in Alaska
Alaska’s percentage increase in drug overdose deaths was the highest of any state in the U.S. last year, from 146 deaths in 2020 to 254 in 2021 — a nearly 73 percent jump. Those numbers track with a continuing trend of increasing overdose deaths since 2018, according to a recent report from the Alaska Department of Health.
alaskapublic.org
The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates
Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)
alaskapublic.org
Her son died of an overdose in Anchorage. Now she’s pushing for city police to carry Narcan.
As opioid deaths climb rapidly in Alaska, the medication Narcan has been touted as a life-saving tool to combat overdoses. While many police departments across the state use Narcan, the Anchorage Police Department — the state’s largest law enforcement agency — does not. Sandy Snodgrass wants that...
kinyradio.com
Alaska officers violated policy in 'white privilege' stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska newspaper reports that two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed.
kinyradio.com
Alaska joins robocall litigation task force
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The state has joined a task force comprising of Attorneys General from all 50 states seeking to investigate and litigate against tele-companies that are bringing foreign robocalls into the United States. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33...
alaskapublic.org
Bird flu concerns mean there will be no chickens, turkey, geese or ducks at the Alaska State Fair
There will be no chickens, turkeys, geese or ducks on display at this year’s Alaska State Fair in Palmer due to concerns about spreading bird flu, organizers announced on Thursday. “This was a difficult decision for the Fair to make, but after evaluating the risks and benefits, and listening...
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Huts and public use cabins are an economic opportunity for Alaska
Growing up hiking and skiing in Alaska’s backcountry gave Mackenzie Barnwell a love of Alaska’s wilderness and a solid foundation for a career in outdoor recreation. Barnwell is the Executive Director of the Alaska Huts Association (Alaska Huts), and part of a collaborative group of outdoor advocates working to increase recreation opportunities in Alaska. This includes creating new trails and lodging while improving existing assets to benefit Alaskans and visitors alike.
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
alaskapublic.org
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
Woman Shows ‘White Privilege Card’ to Cops Instead of ID—and Avoids Ticket
A woman avoided a ticket when she showed the cops who pulled her over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license. Two cops in Anchorage, Alaska, reportedly violated department policy in the incident, though it’s unclear what the policy was or what disciplinary action they will face as the department is treating the matter as confidential, Anchorage Daily News reports. Mimi Israelah wrote in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving in the early hours of July 9 as she was driving to an Anchorage pizzeria after arriving from California for a Trump rally. She...
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with...
Win Gruening: What Alaska and America need now
The recent passing of Rep. Don Young, our state’s longest-serving member of Congress, was a gut-punch to all Alaskans. His seniority as Dean of the House and years of experience served Alaska well. He was undeniably unique and his replacement will have big shoes to fill. The August special...
alaskapublic.org
In Anchorage, modern tools breathe new life into cultural education
On the ground floor of a nondescript office building in Anchorage, a set of garage doors opened to reveal an expansive room. In some ways, the space looked like an average high school woodshop. But a few things stood out. Rolled up like a tall carpet, a moosehide leaned against a wall. A small box on a table held a collection of walrus ivory scraps.
alaskasnewssource.com
Family of Fred Lee asks Anchorage police to reopen death investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - About 50 people gathered in front of the Anchorage Police Department on Friday, waving signs in the pouring rain, asking police to reopen their investigation into the death of Fred Lee. “Just shows how much we are willing to go out there and fight,” said Lee’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan bladesmith crowned Forged In Fire champion
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Pope said it has already been able to find housing and placement for almost...
alaskasnewssource.com
Providence takes next step in loosening visitation policy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providence Alaska Medical Center changed its visitation guidelines Thursday as the hospital continues to relax COVID-19 pandemic measures. Beginning Thursday, the medical center is changing its visiting hours to an eight-hour window — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily — and all adult patients will be allowed one visitor and one designated “Care Partner.” The Care Partner is also now allowed 24-7 access to their patient, according to guidelines posted on an official Providence blog site.
radiokenai.com
Gas Prices On Kenai Peninsula Highest Average On Alaska Road System
AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Black Caucus CEO shares upcoming National Black Business Month events
Providence Alaska Medical Center changed its visitation guidelines Thursday as the hospital continues to relax COVID-19 pandemic measures. The second case of monkeypox was detected in Anchorage. Speaker discusses improving Anchorage’s appeal to visitors, potential workers. Updated: 23 hours ago. A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Tim Parker runs for Alaska House district 35
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Nonpartisan candidate Tim Parker is running for district 35 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he believes his district deserves the best. “I believe that we really need to focus on our children and their education as well as our community basics like police, fire, all those little pieces that we need, roads, that do the things that we need. We also have to keep our focus on our government, our local government, and that starts with a strong, healthy economy.”
