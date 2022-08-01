Cowboy training camp day 4: Cowboys hold opening ceremonies

www.krgv.com
Should Dak Prescott's Cowboys Sign WR Cole Beasley as Injury Replacement?
OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys have whispered hints that they might, at some point during this training camp, realize a need for a veteran receiver. And that was before Monday, when it was learned that James Washington needs foot surgery and could miss two months. Would Cole Beasley be ...
Should the Dallas Cowboys already consider giving Dak Prescott another extension?
OXNARD, Calif. -- Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to look at an extension of Dak Prescott's contract already?. Wait, didn’t we just go through this exercise with the quarterback?. The path to Prescott signing a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021 was a long and winding one....
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
Stephen Jones Sends Clear Message About Cowboys Wide Receiver Options
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones knows what Dallas lost on the perimeter this offseason, and even more so after the James Washington injury. Appearing on 96.7 "The Ticket," Jones was asked if the team was looking to add a wide receiver. His response, via Jon Machota:. We're always looking...
The Cowboys Need WR Help After An Untimely Injury
The Dallas Cowboys cannot not catch a break, especially at wide receiver. They had to trade Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper to address their salary cap concerns. Likewise, they also lost up-and-coming athlete Cedrick Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. Just when they thought that their rotation at wide receiver had...
Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room was thought by many to be a little thin after the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. … adding to speculation that Dallas might trade for or sign a veteran. The group lacked experience. CeeDee Lamb is expected to be...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Cowboys Wide Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Monday
Newly-acquired Cowboys wideout James Washington wasn't able to leave the practice field under his own power on Monday. Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Washington injured his right leg during a one-on-one drill and wasn't able to put any weight on it after attempting to walk it off.
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable Team
Arlington is now home to the most valuable sports team in the U.S. with the Dallas Cowboys.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys are now worth an estimated $7 billion. Right now the average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, which is an 18% increase from 2021. A new report from Sportico puts the Cowboys above second-place New York Yankees.
