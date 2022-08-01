Cowboy training camp day 4: Cowboys hold opening ceremonies

TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO