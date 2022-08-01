Read on www.middlesboronews.com
Related
middlesboronews.com
Bell County chamber holds annual awards dinner
The Bell County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Friday at the Pine Mountain Resort Park lodge. The event is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of chamber members throughout the year. Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Sheila Durham and LeAnna Whitaker announced the winners while also having...
middlesboronews.com
STEM curriculum coming to Middlesboro
Local school officials, as well as partners from NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came together recently to discuss a new STEM curriculum being introduced this year in Middlesboro schools. The program is designed to help ensure academic achievement and prepare students for success in the real world. STEM,...
middlesboronews.com
Flooding threatens to wash away part of area’s history
Flooding in eastern Kentucky has destroyed property and lives and is threatening to wipe out a piece of history. Whitesburg in Letcher County was among the hardest-hit areas. According to the National Weather Service, as much as 15 inches of rain dumped on parts of eastern Kentucky in July, which is 10 inches above the historic average.
middlesboronews.com
Investigation leads to unlawful imprisonment, rape charges
On Wednesday July 13, 2022, Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter was dispatched to a Stone Creek Drive residence in Middlesboro in response to a reported rape. The call came a short time after the woman returned to her home unexpectedly after being reported missing for three days. Middlesboro Police had been at the home investigating the disappearance when she showed up, but she did not say what had happened to her.
Comments / 0