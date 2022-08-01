www.chroniclenewspaper.com
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second Port Jervis woman missing
PORT JERVIS – The search continues for missing Port Jervis woman Brittany Hendershot, a 20-year-old Port Jervis High School graduate (Class of 2019) who gave birth to a son on Mother’s Day (May 8, 2022), left home on June 12, and has not been seen or heard from in nearly a month – since July 7.
Authorities in Orange County make 5 illegal firearm arrests
A new push to crack down on illegal firearms and gun violence has resulted in five arrests in six days.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Missing Newburgh woman found dead
BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
New Paltz man accused of 2 DWIs in under 2 hours
On Sunday morning, a New Paltz man was arrested twice in the span of just two hours- both for alleged drunk driving.
Goshen and Monroe-Woodbury students take on Empire Girls State
The 2022 Empire Girls State program was held at SUNY Brockport from July 3 - 9. To become eligible to attend, girls from across New York State had to be first recommended by their school, then sponsored by their local American Legion Post after an interview process. The Goshen American Legion Post #377 selected Jolina Dong, while the Monroe American Legion Post #488 selected Jenna Rowen-Delson and Audrey Whitefield.
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
Nurses protest staffing levels at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hundreds of nurses were joined by other hospital staff and local leaders at an informational picket in front of Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC) in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday. The nurses held the protest to bring awareness to staffing issues at the hospital. There are more than 800...
Death of Florida woman leads to arrest
Wappingers Falls, New York – On August 3, 2022, the New York State Police investigated the death of a Florida woman who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for an unresponsive female in a vehicle. The woman identified as Victoria Barnes, aged 43 years, of Sebastian, FL, was discovered deceased by responding emergency medical personnel and New York State Police personnel.
New Paltz nursing home throws ‘fiesta’ for 100-year-old Puerto Rican resident
A New Paltz woman celebrated a century with the meringue. Romanita Cruz received the fiesta she deserved this week from her beloved caretakers at New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Firefighters hospitalized after Newburgh blaze
Four Newburgh firefighters were evaluated at St. Luke's Hospital after battling a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon.
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station
A Hudson Valley man is dead days after police say he was attacked at the gas pump. On Tuesday, police received a report of a man bleeding in the parking lot of a gas station in Middletown. After arriving on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 31-year-old man knocked out on the ground. Witnesses said that the unconscious man was attacked by another person who fled the gas station in a car.
Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say
Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home. The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Nurses demand safer working conditions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Hundreds of nurses at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie are calling for better working conditions.
Man accused of killing Florida woman in Wappinger
The New York State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger.
Police: Restrooms vandalized at Vern Allen Park in Washingtonville
The bathrooms in Vern Allen Park will now stay closed until further notice.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)
NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
Walmart Thieves Sought in Cortlandt
CORTLANDT, NY – A pair of thieves who made off with over $3,000 worth of...
