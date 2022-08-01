Michigan commitment receives initial 247Sports ranking

247sports.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
irishsportsdaily.com
Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer
One look at Tyler Parker and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
Clemson Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all eight first place votes (...)
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL・
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Recruiting Loss
It's rare when Ohio State loses a top football recruit, but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon. 2023 four-star tight end flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama in a stunning move. "First of all, I'm grateful for Ohio State, the coaching staff, and the Buckeye players and...
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL・
Key Ohio State 2023 Recruit Flips Commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes lose a cornerstone recruit to the Crimson Tide.
Ohio State commit trying to help flip Notre Dame’s top 2023 verbal
As if Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley visiting Alabama recently didn’t hurt, now it is Ohio State that is coming after the Irish commit. This is a bit different, as it isn’t the Ohio State staff publicly going after Keeley, it’s one of their commits, Ohio offensive lineman Luke Montgomery.
Edge Target Samuel M'Pemba Compares “Business Mindset” at Florida to Miami
Florida Gators edge target Samuel M'Pemba assesses the similarities and difference of the in-state rivals as they each pursue his services.
ESPN computer predicts college football's 10 hardest schedules
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before, as the College Football Playoff selectors put a premium on quality opponents. But good competition isn't spread out evenly across the sport. Most of it still resides in the SEC, where the weekly slug fest has produced 12 of the last ...
Charles Harris: Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t a Rookie
Charles Harris is hoping to build off of his career season in 2021.
Auburn football’s TJ Finley in police custody after making history with Amazon NIL deal
Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley made history in July when he became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon. On Thursday, Finley was shockingly taken into police custody, as reported by WRB: News 3. Auburn football player TJ.Finley was arrested on a charge of Attempt...
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
