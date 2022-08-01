www.tncontentexchange.com
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
A 13-year-old from Texas has just become the youngest Black student ever accepted to medical school – talk about Black Girl Magic!
At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker is set to become the youngest Black medical student in U.S. history. After graduating high school just last year, she has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and will begin her studies there in 2024. Wicker has completed half...
C&N Bank Donation Helps Pathway School Make Inroads with Students
C&N Bank has donated $30,000 to Jeffersonville’s Pathway School, under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). The Pathway School is a nonprofit special education school. Founded in 1961, it serves students ages 5–21 with autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities, emotional disturbances, and other neurological impairments.
U.S. Faces ‘School Attendance and Graduation Crises’
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. The Nation Faces ‘School Attendance and Graduation Crises’. “For K-12 students, chronic absence, generally defined as missing 10% or more of school days, has escalated into a ‘full-scale crisis’ since 2019, says a new report from the nonprofit Attendance Works, with two- and threefold increases in many states. The levels are highest among low-income and minority students, it says, from the same communities most affected by the pandemic in other ways.”
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September
After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
Sen. Comitta Visits Upper Main Line YMCA to Announce Educational Program Funding
State Senator Carolyn Comitta visits the YMCA’s new “Zoo & STEM on Wheels” van with Brian Raicich, Exec Director of the Upper Main Line YMCaImage via YMCA of Greater Brandywine.
Mt. Pleasant schools encourage student athletics through reducing participation fees
To support families and encourage more participation, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools (MPPS) is reducing or eliminating some of the fees it charges students to participate in athletics. MPPS will not charge a fee for middle school students to participate in district-funded sports for the 2022-2023 school year, and the district...
The pandemic's surprising impact on K-12 computer science education
Computer science has evolved from an elective experience to a foundational element of K-12 education for many American students in less than a generation. But decisions about how and when students learn about this topic mostly rest with local and state education leaders. The pandemic reshaped ideas and practices for...
Kaplan Educational Foundation Announces 2022 College Acceptances
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF) celebrates the latest college acceptances from their 15th cohort of scholars in the Kaplan Leadership Program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005114/en/ A photo composite of the KEF KLP Cohort 15 scholars. (Photo: Business Wire)
Students returning to campus want the ‘university experience’ missed during COVID-19
Universities are implementing COVID-19 safety plans to maintain safe and healthy environments — through protocols like enhanced cleaning or a focus on ventilation and air quality — for the imminent return of students to in-person learning on campuses. While these plans include extensive efforts to help students safely...
David R. Myers of Owens & Minor Receives Prestigious Bellwether League Foundation Hall of Fame Recognition
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI), a leading global healthcare solutions company, today announced that David R. Myers, Vice President of National Accounts, Owens & Minor, has been elected to the Bellwether League Foundation’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022 for Healthcare Supply Chain Leadership to honor his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry.
Yellowbrick’s Founder on Career Path Trends, Benefits of Online Courses
Click here to read the full article. “Fashion Styling Foundations,” the five-module course created by Yellowbrick in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and WWD, is helping participants reinvent themselves by learning new skills and taking new career paths. But what’s driving that desire for change?More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'Photos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance Here, Rob Kingyens, founder and chief executive officer of Yellowbrick, shares insights into the “Great Resignation” and how it is impacting careers as well...
New Graduates Enter the Field Anxious Over Staff Shortages
No one wants to go to work short staffed. The healthcare industry has been filled with dire warnings about staff shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new nurses have been paying attention. The ongoing nurse shortage is making some recent graduates rethink their career plans. A recent...
Evidence that university and college vaccine mandates reduce community COVID-19 cases
A new study co-authored by Michigan State University economics professor Scott Imberman, Ph.D., and doctoral student Wenjia Cao, found that university vaccine mandates were effective in reducing new COVID-19 cases in communities. Their research, "The Effect of Vaccine Mandates on Disease Spread: Evidence from College COVID-19 Mandates," will be published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, and is the first of its kind to provide direct evidence of the positive impact university and college vaccine mandates have had on community health outcomes.
