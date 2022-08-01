ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
BUCKSCO.Today

C&N Bank Donation Helps Pathway School Make Inroads with Students

C&N Bank has donated $30,000 to Jeffersonville’s Pathway School, under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). The Pathway School is a nonprofit special education school. Founded in 1961, it serves students ages 5–21 with autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities, emotional disturbances, and other neurological impairments.
CHARITIES
The 74

U.S. Faces ‘School Attendance and Graduation Crises’

This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. The Nation Faces ‘School Attendance and Graduation Crises’. “For K-12 students, chronic absence, generally defined as missing 10% or more of school days, has escalated into a ‘full-scale crisis’ since 2019, says a new report from the nonprofit Attendance Works, with two- and threefold increases in many states. The levels are highest among low-income and minority students, it says, from the same communities most affected by the pandemic in other ways.”
EDUCATION
nativenewsonline.net

School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September

After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
EDUCATION
ZDNet

The pandemic's surprising impact on K-12 computer science education

Computer science has evolved from an elective experience to a foundational element of K-12 education for many American students in less than a generation. But decisions about how and when students learn about this topic mostly rest with local and state education leaders. The pandemic reshaped ideas and practices for...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Kaplan Educational Foundation Announces 2022 College Acceptances

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF) celebrates the latest college acceptances from their 15th cohort of scholars in the Kaplan Leadership Program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005114/en/ A photo composite of the KEF KLP Cohort 15 scholars. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

David R. Myers of Owens & Minor Receives Prestigious Bellwether League Foundation Hall of Fame Recognition

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI), a leading global healthcare solutions company, today announced that David R. Myers, Vice President of National Accounts, Owens & Minor, has been elected to the Bellwether League Foundation’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022 for Healthcare Supply Chain Leadership to honor his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry.
BUSINESS
WWD

Yellowbrick’s Founder on Career Path Trends, Benefits of Online Courses

Click here to read the full article. “Fashion Styling Foundations,” the five-module course created by Yellowbrick in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and WWD, is helping participants reinvent themselves by learning new skills and taking new career paths. But what’s driving that desire for change?More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'Photos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance Here, Rob Kingyens, founder and chief executive officer of Yellowbrick, shares insights into the “Great Resignation” and how it is impacting careers as well...
EDUCATION
Scrubs Magazine

New Graduates Enter the Field Anxious Over Staff Shortages

No one wants to go to work short staffed. The healthcare industry has been filled with dire warnings about staff shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new nurses have been paying attention. The ongoing nurse shortage is making some recent graduates rethink their career plans. A recent...
JOBS
MedicalXpress

Evidence that university and college vaccine mandates reduce community COVID-19 cases

A new study co-authored by Michigan State University economics professor Scott Imberman, Ph.D., and doctoral student Wenjia Cao, found that university vaccine mandates were effective in reducing new COVID-19 cases in communities. Their research, "The Effect of Vaccine Mandates on Disease Spread: Evidence from College COVID-19 Mandates," will be published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, and is the first of its kind to provide direct evidence of the positive impact university and college vaccine mandates have had on community health outcomes.
COLLEGES

