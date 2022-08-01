This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. The Nation Faces ‘School Attendance and Graduation Crises’. “For K-12 students, chronic absence, generally defined as missing 10% or more of school days, has escalated into a ‘full-scale crisis’ since 2019, says a new report from the nonprofit Attendance Works, with two- and threefold increases in many states. The levels are highest among low-income and minority students, it says, from the same communities most affected by the pandemic in other ways.”

EDUCATION ・ 20 DAYS AGO