ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ready to tailgate? Brach’s debuts hot dog- and hamburger-flavored candy corn

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0779k0_0h0u1W6X00

( WXIN ) — If you have been waiting impatiently for the first tailgate of the season, you may be able to get a temporary fix in the candy aisle.

Brach’s is embracing the flavors of football with its new Tailgate Candy Corn.

The candy comes in five flavors: hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream, and fruit punch.

Candy company to pay $100K to be its official taste tester

The candy corn will only be sold at participating Walgreens stores until the end of October.

The 11-ounce bags will sell for $3.49 to $3.69, according to a Brach’s spokesperson.

A 2021 survey of the top states in candy corn consumption found California, Texas, and Florida in the top three.

Brach’s says it’s releasing more candy corn surprises in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Hamburger#Hot Dog#Tailgate#Fruit#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
TheStreet

Burger King Puts Big Changes on the Menu

Fast-food restaurants see lots of changes as companies try to keep up with trends and innovation in cutthroat industry. Many of those innovations focus on menu items. In particular, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King division has been implementing various changes to its franchises.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy