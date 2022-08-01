ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard

Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
100.7 KOOL FM

11 Things You’ve Got To Know About Texas Before You Move Here

I'm a native Texan. I'd like to think that if it's one thing I know it's Texas. Although I had to move away from the Lone Star State for a couple of years, I hurried back as fast as I could. I don't know if it's because I've pretty much always lived in Texas or not. But, being in other places like different states definitely makes me feel out of place. I guess what I'm trying to say is that there's no place like Texas.
100.7 KOOL FM

Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas

It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
100.7 KOOL FM

These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas

They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
100.7 KOOL FM

No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
100.7 KOOL FM

Texas Joins Task Force Against Robocalls to Protect Texans

Texas will join the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force along with every other state to try to stop robocalls by taking legal action against them. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the goal of the task force is to reduce the number of illegal robocalls coming into the U.S. by going after providers especially.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA

Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago. Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Cannabis Legalization#Legislature#Texas Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Theuniversity Of Tyler#Texans#Federal Farm#House#Thc
100.7 KOOL FM

These Are the Official State Animals of Texas

While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots

Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
100.7 KOOL FM

Whataburger Just Made a Crave Case and I Really Want One

I can only imagine how many times I would have ordered this if I was in college. For you Texans that have never had the pleasure of having White Castle, you're really missing out. Those ones in the freezer section of the grocery store suck, do not buy those. I am talking legit at the restaurant White Castle. It sucks the closest one to us is in Missouri.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Texans Have Gained Weight Over the Last Ten Years

A lot has changed in America since 2012. Ten years later we are all looking in the mirror and wondering what happened. Texas ranked number 10 on the heavier end of the fatness scale. We somehow managed to gain quite a bit of weight since 2012. Apparently, we are NOT...
100.7 KOOL FM

Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD

While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
100.7 KOOL FM

Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
100.7 KOOL FM

100.7 KOOL FM

Abilene, TX
620
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolfmabilene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy