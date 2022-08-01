Read on www.wwnytv.com
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, Clayton & Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, a longtime resident of several North Country communities, including Clayton and earlier, Black River, passed away in Barre, Vermont on July 22, 2022. Mimi had lived in Black River during high school (1937-40) and was employed as private secretary to the...
Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown, NY, passed away August 3, 2022 at her home. Born on October 16, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Bruce and Marion Buckley Brown, she attended Watertown High School. She married Lawrence Barbara and together they had their daughter,...
Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s fire department is giving youth the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter. Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are invited to join the junior member program with the department. Chief Benjamin Lyndaker says there’s a lot about being a firefighter that...
Alfred T. Netto, 91, summer resident of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred T. Netto, 91, Myrtle Beach, SC and summer resident of Clayton passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home in Clayton. Al was born in Lyndhurst, N.J. August 2, 1931, son of Alfred F. and Lena Valentino Netto. The family moved to Watertown and he graduated from Watertown High School. He attended Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence University until he entered the US Air Force on February 6, 1951. He received the Bronze Star, and the Korean Service,, United Nations Service, National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on January 16, 1955.
Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass at New Hope Baptist Church
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New Hope Baptist Church is hosting a concert next week. Pastor Micah Stoudt and Marsha Hasseler from the church say Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass play a wide variety of music. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News At Noon.
Cemetery hopes new tool will set tombstones straight
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A tombstone jack will be used to help set things straight at Constableville Rural Cemetery. With about 220 years of history, the cemetery has seen some of the stones tip or fall over. The cemetery association board wanted to restore the stones, but they are...
David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Sand Street, passed away, Monday, August 1, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on December 2, 1945 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a...
Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, Dexter, passed away Friday morning on August 5th, 2022 at her summer home in Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will follow with service dates and times. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg passed away at home on August 2, in the company of family, following a brief illness. He joins in eternal life his beloved wife, Harriett, who predeceased him in 2017. A lifelong resident of Ogdensburg and summer resident on Indian Lake in Owls Head, Art was a well-known and highly respected member of the community.
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY....
Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, formerly of James Street, Lowville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Jamestown, NY. Eleanor was born on April 16, 1920 in New Bremen, NY, a daughter of the late William and Florence Jones...
Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Larry F. Carr, 78, passed away at his home in Clayton Monday, August 1, 2022. Larry was born April 17, 1944 in Watertown, son of Lewis M. and Angela Babcock Carr. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1962 and received his Associates Degree in business administration from SUNY Delhi.
Bonnie Ritchie, 81, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Bonnie Ritchie, age 81, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held from 10:30AM to 12:30PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Mrs. Ritchie passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes.
Linda J. Converse, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda J. Converse, 68, Watertown, wife of Michael Converse, passed away Friday, August 5th, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where she was a patient. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and her caregivers, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Patricia was born January 18, 1938 in Passaic, NJ, daughter of Ralph...
Celebration of life for Matthew S. Eppolito
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Matthew S. Eppolito will be held on Saturday, August 13, at Natali’s Restaurant, Clayton from noon to 4 PM. Mr. Eppolito, 60, of Clayton died July 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, Adams Center, passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. The funeral will be 1 pm on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Smithville Volunteer Fire Department Chaplin Al Dowker officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm prior to the service. A Celebration gathering will follow the burial at the Smithville Fire Hall and all are invited to attend.
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released. City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins. He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District. Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey...
