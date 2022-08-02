ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 45 Of The Absolute Funniest Knock Knock Jokes

By Kaitlin Stevens
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

There's nothing like a knock knock joke. Quick to the point, usually innocent, sure to elicit at least a chuckle.

Next time you're stalled for conversation or just want to make someone laugh, try one of these knock knock jokes out on them!

1.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Yoda lady.

Yoda lady who?

I didn't know you could yodel!

2.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Europe.

Europe who?

No, you're a poo!

3.

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

You.

You who?

Big summer blowout.

4.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Interrupting cow.

Interrupting cow wh—

MOO!

5.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

To.

To who?

It's to whom.

6.

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Cook.

Cook who?

Yeah, you do sound kinda crazy.

7.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

A week.

A week who?

Yeah, we coo'.

8.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Wah.

Wah who?

It’s-a me Mario!

9.

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

HIPAA.

HIPAA who?

I’m sorry, I’m not authorized to release that information.

10.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Control freak.

Con–

–Okay, now you say, "Control freak who?"

11.

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Dejav.

Dejav who?

Knock, knock.

12.

Knock knock.Who’s there?Nobel.Nobel who?There's no bell...that’s why I knocked.

13.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Art.

Art who?

R2D2!

14.

Knock knock.Who’s there?Shamp.Shamp who?Does my hair really look that dirty?

15.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Hike.

Hike who?

I didn't know you liked Japanese poetry!

16.

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Yah.

Yah who?

No, I use Google.

17.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Colin.

Colin who?

Colonization! Just kidding, colonizers don't knock before coming in.

18.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Thermos.

Thermos who?

Thermos be a better knock knock joke than this!

19.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Norma Lee.

Norma Lee who?

Normally I'd call first, but I had to see you!

20.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Mikey.

Mikey who?

My key is lost — can you let me in?

21.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Hutch.

Hutch who?

Bless you!

22.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Cowsgo.

Cowsgo who?

No, cows go MOO!

23.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Spell.

Spell who?

W-h-o.

24.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Cash.

Cash who?

Nah, but I'll take some almonds if you got them.

25.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Alien.

Alien who?

Alien — wait, how many aliens do you know?

26.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Baby owl.

Baby owl who?

Baby, I'll see you later at my place.

27.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Disguise.

Disguise who?

Dis guy is your boyfriend? You could do so much better.

28.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Urine.

Urine who?

You're insecure; don't know what for.

29.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Bacon.

Bacon who?

Bae, can you give me a kiss?

30.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Wafer.

Wafer who?

Wafer me — I'm coming!

31.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande who?

Okay, boomer!

32.

Why did the chicken cross the road?

To get to the idiot's house.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

The chicken.

33.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Anna Partridge.

Anna Partridge who?

Anna Partridge in a pear tree!

34.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Madam.

Madam who?

Ma damn foot is stuck in the door!

35.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Omar.

Omar who?

Omargod, I have the wrong door!

36.

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Breaking dawn.

Breaking dawn who?

I’m breaking dawn this door with my powerful vampire knocks!

37.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Otto.

Otto who?

Otto know. I've got amnesia.

38.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Interrupting pirate.

Interrupting pir–

ARRRRRRRRRRRR!

39.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Desiree.

Desiree who?

Desiree of sunshine shining through my window.

40.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Avenue.

Avenue who?

Avenue heard this joke before?

41.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Forget.

Forget who?

Forget you!

42.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Woo.

Woo who?

Sounds like a party in there!

43.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Stopper.

Stopper who?

Stop'er! She's running off with your newspaper!

44.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Moron.

Moron who?

Moron that later, after these messages from our sponsors.

45.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Dewey?

Dewey who?

Dewey have to keep telling silly jokes?

Well, do you have a new favorite? Did we miss one that you love? Let us know in the comments!

