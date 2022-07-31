VOTERS GUIDE: What you need to know for Tuesday's primary election

www.mycouriertribune.com
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri's higher education institutions struggle to attract Latino students
None of the students at any of the University of Missouri campuses can major in Latino studies. And neither can any students from some of the other more populous public universities in the state. One woman is trying to change that.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ — and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
Comments / 0