ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 2

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control

A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
DELAWARE STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Porsche Said to Court Gulf Sovereign Funds for Landmark IPO (2)

VW unit’s listing poised to be one of biggest ever in Europe. is trying to secure anchor investments from some of the largest Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, as the iconic sports-car maker looks to pull off one of Europe’s biggest listings amid market headwinds and valuation concerns, people familiar with the matter said.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Twitter Subpoenas Ken Griffin Amid Hunt for Musk’s Deal Backers

Ken Griffin , the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, was added to a sweeping list of those. to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. The subpoena notice for Griffin, whose involvement -- if any -- in Musk’s proposed takeover of the company is unclear, was filed Wednesday as part of a slew of document requests from both sides of the deal. Twitter has sought information from.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon, Publishers Get Preliminary Win in E-Book Antitrust Case

Cites Amazon’s history of unilaterally imposing pricing terms. and the five largest US publishing houses should be free of antitrust litigation on behalf of e-book consumers who claim their “most favored nation"-style agreements have driven up prices across the board, a federal magistrate in Manhattan said. Magistrate Judge...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bloomberglaw.com

Apple iCloud $14.8 Million Deal Approved But Attorneys’ Fees Cut

Apple Inc. iCloud subscribers secured a California federal court’s approval of a $14.8 million class settlement resolving allegations that Apple breached contractual obligations about data storage, but their lawyers will receive about $1.3 million less than they sought. James Stewart and others alleged that Apple lacked facilities needed to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Mine Workers to Challenge $13.3 Million NLRB Strike Damage Deal

The United Mine Workers of America will challenge the $13.3 million in damages that the union may have to pay Warrior Met Coal Inc. under a deal with the federal labor board to resolve alleged violations during a long-running strike. The union agreed to settle the case with National Labor...
LABOR ISSUES
bloomberglaw.com

Exxon Loses $1.5 Billion Refund Bid on Overseas Ventures (1)

ExxonMobil Corp. lost its battle to claim a $1.5 billion tax refund from the IRS on overseas oil and gas ventures, because the ventures are considered mineral leases and not sales, the Fifth Circuit said. The ruling is a setback for the oil and gas giant, which claimed a refund...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo Says Ponzi Victims Failed to Show Bank Knew of Ploy

Wells Fargo & Co. is asking a Nevada federal judge to dismiss claims brought by victims of a lawyer-led Ponzi scheme, arguing the investors didn’t show the bank knew of the scam. The victims “wholly omit the most crucial allegations of the ‘who, what, when, where, and how’ of...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
SFGate

In Chinatown and the Bay Area, Residents React to Pelosi's Trip

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week drew concern from U.S. allies in Asia, support from Republican senators and sharp criticism from China. But what did people at home think? More specifically, how did Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area respond?. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Guide Apollo-Led Group’s Atlas Air Worldwide Buy

Paul Weiss is advising Apollo Global Management and an Apollo-led investor group on the group’s acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide, a global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services in an all-cash deal. Jones Day is advising the other investor group members, affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bloomberglaw.com

Roblox Copyright Suit Alleges WowWee Openly Rips Off Avatars (1)

Roblox Corp. accused WowWee Group Ltd. of copying its avatars from its Roblox platform to sell dolls and metaverse code, filing a copyright and trademark suit in federal California court. Roblox said WowWee violated its terms of use and openly used the Roblox trademark to market its physical dolls as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns

Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Investor#Social Networking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Twitter Inc#Delaware Chancery Court#Tesla Inc
bloomberglaw.com

AbbVie Win on Humira Patent Portfolio Thwarts Antitrust Attacks

The Seventh Circuit’s ruling that AbbVie Inc. ‘s extensive patent portfolio covering its Humira arthritis treatment is not anti-competitive suggests antitrust challenges against such groups of patents won’t loosen the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on blockbuster name-brand drugs. The decision leaves competitors who want to offer biosimilar...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Cements Crypto Status, Hits Shorts (1)

The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing. Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange gained 10% on Thursday, after earlier surging as much as 44%, following its announcement that it was partnering with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin. The rally was its third straight day of gains and set it up for a record weekly jump.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Washington Gas Accused of Misleading Consumers About Methane (1)

D.C.-based Washington Gas is facing a greenwashing challenge filed by environmental and consumer groups in a District of Columbia court that’s been handling a growing number of suits alleging environmental deception. The groups called the lawsuit a “first-of-its-kind suit” in the US because it was focused on methane. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Second Quarter Sees Slight Slowdown in Health-Care Deals

Health-care transactions have been relatively active throughout the first half of 2022, though not as active when compared to the banner year of 2021. Specifically, deal volume for the first half of 2022 (1,112) is down approximately 23% from this time last year (1,444). The slowdown in deal activity is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
bloomberglaw.com

Are In-House Counsel in the Technology Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?

The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the technology industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies, prepare...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Teamsters Threaten Costco Strike Across Stores as Talks Stall

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is threatening a nationwide walkout at Costco stores, saying that the warehouse giant refuses to share $70 billion in profits with workers. The threat came after a day of “contentious” negotiations, the Teamsters said in a statement Friday. More than 90% of Costco Teamsters rejected...
LABOR ISSUES
bloomberglaw.com

Ring Loses Bid to Dismiss Biometric Claims Over Doorbell Cameras

Ring LLC must face allegations that it used its doorbell cameras to record passersby and collect their biometric data without their consent, after a federal judge in Seattle ruled that the court couldn’t yet determine whether Ring had the capacity to identify specific individuals. Michelle Wise, seeking to represent...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy