Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control
A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
Porsche Said to Court Gulf Sovereign Funds for Landmark IPO (2)
VW unit’s listing poised to be one of biggest ever in Europe. is trying to secure anchor investments from some of the largest Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, as the iconic sports-car maker looks to pull off one of Europe’s biggest listings amid market headwinds and valuation concerns, people familiar with the matter said.
Twitter Subpoenas Ken Griffin Amid Hunt for Musk’s Deal Backers
Ken Griffin , the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, was added to a sweeping list of those. to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. The subpoena notice for Griffin, whose involvement -- if any -- in Musk’s proposed takeover of the company is unclear, was filed Wednesday as part of a slew of document requests from both sides of the deal. Twitter has sought information from.
Amazon, Publishers Get Preliminary Win in E-Book Antitrust Case
Cites Amazon’s history of unilaterally imposing pricing terms. and the five largest US publishing houses should be free of antitrust litigation on behalf of e-book consumers who claim their “most favored nation"-style agreements have driven up prices across the board, a federal magistrate in Manhattan said. Magistrate Judge...
Apple iCloud $14.8 Million Deal Approved But Attorneys’ Fees Cut
Apple Inc. iCloud subscribers secured a California federal court’s approval of a $14.8 million class settlement resolving allegations that Apple breached contractual obligations about data storage, but their lawyers will receive about $1.3 million less than they sought. James Stewart and others alleged that Apple lacked facilities needed to...
Mine Workers to Challenge $13.3 Million NLRB Strike Damage Deal
The United Mine Workers of America will challenge the $13.3 million in damages that the union may have to pay Warrior Met Coal Inc. under a deal with the federal labor board to resolve alleged violations during a long-running strike. The union agreed to settle the case with National Labor...
Exxon Loses $1.5 Billion Refund Bid on Overseas Ventures (1)
ExxonMobil Corp. lost its battle to claim a $1.5 billion tax refund from the IRS on overseas oil and gas ventures, because the ventures are considered mineral leases and not sales, the Fifth Circuit said. The ruling is a setback for the oil and gas giant, which claimed a refund...
Wells Fargo Says Ponzi Victims Failed to Show Bank Knew of Ploy
Wells Fargo & Co. is asking a Nevada federal judge to dismiss claims brought by victims of a lawyer-led Ponzi scheme, arguing the investors didn’t show the bank knew of the scam. The victims “wholly omit the most crucial allegations of the ‘who, what, when, where, and how’ of...
SFGate
In Chinatown and the Bay Area, Residents React to Pelosi's Trip
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week drew concern from U.S. allies in Asia, support from Republican senators and sharp criticism from China. But what did people at home think? More specifically, how did Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area respond?. We...
Three Firms Guide Apollo-Led Group’s Atlas Air Worldwide Buy
Paul Weiss is advising Apollo Global Management and an Apollo-led investor group on the group’s acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide, a global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services in an all-cash deal. Jones Day is advising the other investor group members, affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company...
Roblox Copyright Suit Alleges WowWee Openly Rips Off Avatars (1)
Roblox Corp. accused WowWee Group Ltd. of copying its avatars from its Roblox platform to sell dolls and metaverse code, filing a copyright and trademark suit in federal California court. Roblox said WowWee violated its terms of use and openly used the Roblox trademark to market its physical dolls as...
China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns
Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
AbbVie Win on Humira Patent Portfolio Thwarts Antitrust Attacks
The Seventh Circuit’s ruling that AbbVie Inc. ‘s extensive patent portfolio covering its Humira arthritis treatment is not anti-competitive suggests antitrust challenges against such groups of patents won’t loosen the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on blockbuster name-brand drugs. The decision leaves competitors who want to offer biosimilar...
Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Cements Crypto Status, Hits Shorts (1)
The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing. Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange gained 10% on Thursday, after earlier surging as much as 44%, following its announcement that it was partnering with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin. The rally was its third straight day of gains and set it up for a record weekly jump.
Washington Gas Accused of Misleading Consumers About Methane (1)
D.C.-based Washington Gas is facing a greenwashing challenge filed by environmental and consumer groups in a District of Columbia court that’s been handling a growing number of suits alleging environmental deception. The groups called the lawsuit a “first-of-its-kind suit” in the US because it was focused on methane. The...
Second Quarter Sees Slight Slowdown in Health-Care Deals
Health-care transactions have been relatively active throughout the first half of 2022, though not as active when compared to the banner year of 2021. Specifically, deal volume for the first half of 2022 (1,112) is down approximately 23% from this time last year (1,444). The slowdown in deal activity is...
Are In-House Counsel in the Technology Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?
The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the technology industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies, prepare...
Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) bottom line in the second quarter as the company run by billionaire Warren Buffett posted a $43.8 billion loss.
Teamsters Threaten Costco Strike Across Stores as Talks Stall
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is threatening a nationwide walkout at Costco stores, saying that the warehouse giant refuses to share $70 billion in profits with workers. The threat came after a day of “contentious” negotiations, the Teamsters said in a statement Friday. More than 90% of Costco Teamsters rejected...
Ring Loses Bid to Dismiss Biometric Claims Over Doorbell Cameras
Ring LLC must face allegations that it used its doorbell cameras to record passersby and collect their biometric data without their consent, after a federal judge in Seattle ruled that the court couldn’t yet determine whether Ring had the capacity to identify specific individuals. Michelle Wise, seeking to represent...
