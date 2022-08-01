Weekly Fruit Update - July 27, 2022

Natalie Hoidal, UMN Extension educator, local foods and vegetable crops — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. This week has brought some welcome respite from the heat and humidity, but drought conditions have persisted across much of the state. Crops seem to be responding well to the lower temperatures this week, with a few exciting new crops reaching maturity. As we shift into late summer, keep your eyes out for some important late summer insect pests.

