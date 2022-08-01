ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
cutoday.info

Merger That Crossed State Lines is Now Complete

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.–A credit union merger that crossed state lines has been completed. Horizon Credit Union in Washington said its merger with Great Falls, Mont.-based Embark CU is now finished. Embark CU’s members gave the combination their OK in May. For Horizon CU, its FOM now expands into...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out on the Spokane’s lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Spokane area shelters are over capacity with animals and need more residents to foster, adopt, donate or volunteer

On Saturday night, July 23, a pair of abandoned newborn kittens were found near Deaconess Hospital. The discoverers weren't sure what to do, so they brought them into the hospital's emergency room. Confused but compassionate, the ER reception staff contacted the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, or SCRAPS, to come get the kittens. But SCRAPS couldn't come.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington

Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Cooler air and wildfire smoke blowing into the area this evening – Kris

You can see the smoke from a growing fire near Williams Lake as you look south from Spokane this evening. It’s an unsettling sight. Southwesterly winds are blowing that smoke east into Kootenai County. However, the Air Quality Index might continue to worsen in Spokane overnight. Cooler air is making its way into the Inland Northwest! Expect low temperatures to drop into the 50s in most locations.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

With backyard chickens, a pet can produce love, life lessons — and breakfast

To a kid, chickens are fascinating creatures. Especially when they're living at someone's house. They're certainly outside of the traditional pet realm for most people. Going over to a friend's house and seeing chickens running around outside was always exciting when I was little. While I was definitely too scared to pick one up, admiring them from a distance suited me well. I have fond memories of giggling at their strange movements and hearing them make funny noises as if speaking to one another. They truly piqued my interest in a way no other pet did.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lonnie's 'Big Spin' leads to $75K prize

PRIEST RIVER — Lonnie Dahl doesn't typically play the lottery. While he plays the occasional scratch ticket, the Priest River resident said he saw the Big Spin game and decided to buy a few tickets because it looked fun. That chance purchase led to Dahl making a trip to...
PRIEST RIVER, ID

