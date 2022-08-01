Read on news.dpgazette.com
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase.
KHQ Right Now
Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights preparing 300 meals for firefighters
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights is preparing 300 meals for firefighters right now. The restaurant posted Thursday morning on their Facebook page, saying thank you to firefighters!
Multiple people fall ill after swimming in Lake Roosevelt, water testing underway
FERRY CO., Wash. — People should avoid swimming in Lake Roosevelt between the new Keller Boat Dock and Spring Canyon. Multiple people have become ill after swimming. Symptoms appear to be similar to the flu or an allergic reaction and are affecting children more than adults. An alert from...
Williams Lake Fire | Fire burning over 3,200 acres, Red Cross shelter opened
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire broke out near Williams Lake in Cheney on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, two structures were destroyed, a fire engine was burned and is now a total loss and 39 homes are under Level 3 evacuations. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m....
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
cutoday.info
Merger That Crossed State Lines is Now Complete
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.–A credit union merger that crossed state lines has been completed. Horizon Credit Union in Washington said its merger with Great Falls, Mont.-based Embark CU is now finished. Embark CU’s members gave the combination their OK in May. For Horizon CU, its FOM now expands into...
Multiple Fire Agencies Battling Wildfire Near Williams Lake South of Cheney
SPOKANE COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m., multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the area of Williams Lake, south of Cheney, WA. Level 3 evacuations are in place in the immediate area. According to the latest update from Spokane Fire District #3...
FOX 28 Spokane
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out on the Spokane’s lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
inlander.com
Spokane area shelters are over capacity with animals and need more residents to foster, adopt, donate or volunteer
On Saturday night, July 23, a pair of abandoned newborn kittens were found near Deaconess Hospital. The discoverers weren't sure what to do, so they brought them into the hospital's emergency room. Confused but compassionate, the ER reception staff contacted the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, or SCRAPS, to come get the kittens. But SCRAPS couldn't come.
Yakima Herald Republic
Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington
Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
Woman in the frontlines of Williams Lake fire captures moments flames roared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The speed at which the Williams Lake fire grew caught everyone by surprise. But that didn't stop a local photographer from capturing its movement early on. Kathy Meader, a photographer at the scene early on, shared with KREM 2 what she experienced before Cheney Plaza road was evacuated.
KXLY
Cooler air and wildfire smoke blowing into the area this evening – Kris
You can see the smoke from a growing fire near Williams Lake as you look south from Spokane this evening. It’s an unsettling sight. Southwesterly winds are blowing that smoke east into Kootenai County. However, the Air Quality Index might continue to worsen in Spokane overnight. Cooler air is making its way into the Inland Northwest! Expect low temperatures to drop into the 50s in most locations.
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
inlander.com
With backyard chickens, a pet can produce love, life lessons — and breakfast
To a kid, chickens are fascinating creatures. Especially when they're living at someone's house. They're certainly outside of the traditional pet realm for most people. Going over to a friend's house and seeing chickens running around outside was always exciting when I was little. While I was definitely too scared to pick one up, admiring them from a distance suited me well. I have fond memories of giggling at their strange movements and hearing them make funny noises as if speaking to one another. They truly piqued my interest in a way no other pet did.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lonnie's 'Big Spin' leads to $75K prize
PRIEST RIVER — Lonnie Dahl doesn't typically play the lottery. While he plays the occasional scratch ticket, the Priest River resident said he saw the Big Spin game and decided to buy a few tickets because it looked fun. That chance purchase led to Dahl making a trip to...
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ movie shot in Inland Northwest to debut this fall
SPOKANE, Wash. — The movie “Dreamin’ Wild”, which was filmed around the Inland Northwest, is set to premiere this fall. The film tells the story of Spokane musician/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his brother Joe Emerson, who recorded an album in Fruitland, Washington in 1979 when they were teenagers.
KREM
Spokane public schools to expand lunch programs for free lunch year-round
The lunch program started during the pandemic to help provide Spokane children with food. Now, with legislative help, it will be expanded past that.
