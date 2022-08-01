To a kid, chickens are fascinating creatures. Especially when they're living at someone's house. They're certainly outside of the traditional pet realm for most people. Going over to a friend's house and seeing chickens running around outside was always exciting when I was little. While I was definitely too scared to pick one up, admiring them from a distance suited me well. I have fond memories of giggling at their strange movements and hearing them make funny noises as if speaking to one another. They truly piqued my interest in a way no other pet did.

