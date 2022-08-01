Marcella Zinzilieta, formerly of Benton

The River-to-River Trail Society and the Saline County Tourism Board are inviting the public to the unveiling and dedication of a monument to John O'Dell and the River-to-River Trail, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. A brief ceremony will be held on the grounds of Herod Springs Baptist Church, on Route 34 in Herod. The River-to-River Trail was only a dream until the 1990s, when O'Dell set out on foot to blaze a trail from the Ohio River to the Mississippi River, enlisting help from the U.S. Forest Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and many private citizens. Today the trail stretches 159 miles from Elizabethtown and Battery Rock on the Ohio River to Grand Tower on the Mississippi. Questions can be directed to Society President Bill Gilmour at (270) 331-1553.

SALINE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO