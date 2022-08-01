ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Marcella Zinzilieta, formerly of Benton

Du Quoin Evening Call
 2 days ago
Du Quoin Evening Call

Justin Daymon, of Eldorado and Cave-in-Rock

Justin DeWayne Daymon was born on Oct. 23, 1977 in Eldorado, Illinois to Darwyn and June (Lampert) Daymon, and was called home on July 30, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He grew up in the Cave-In-Rock area. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4,...
ELDORADO, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Mary Loveta Baldwin Heath, formerly of Harrisburg

Mary Loveta Baldwin Heath, 81, of Columbia, Tennessee, but who lived most of her life in Harrisburg, returned to her heavenly home on July 25, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Mary Baldwin Heath was born to Charlie and Virgie Victoria (Syers) Baldwin on Dec....
COLUMBIA, TN
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Hometown hobbyist: Local model railroader has recreated the Benton of his youth

Hobbies are often a great way to take our minds away from the strains and stresses of our work day world. Benton businessman Bill Whittington has found a hobby that helps him do just that, especially during the weary winters we experience here in southern Illinois. The 51-year-old Benton native,...
BENTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

IL Department of Revenue investigating local business

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
ALBION, IL
mymoinfo.com

Four Minors Injured, Two Seriously, In Perry County I-55 Car Accident

(Perry County) Four juveniles were injured, two seriously, in a car accident on I-55 in Perry County Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 28-year-old Lonnie Orr of Memphis, Tennessee was traveling in the southbound lane near mile marker 134 when his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer suffered a vehicle defect and swerved. Orr overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the side of the road and overturned. Two juveniles from Memphis, aged 7 and 10, were seriously injured and transported by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Two more juveniles, aged 6 and 9, received minor injuries and were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by Perry County EMS. The accident happened around 10:50 Wednesday morning.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Du Quoin Evening Call

Harrisburg/Gallatin briefs: Monument honoring John Dell will be dedicated Aug. 13; Cobden Peach Fest coming up

The River-to-River Trail Society and the Saline County Tourism Board are inviting the public to the unveiling and dedication of a monument to John O'Dell and the River-to-River Trail, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. A brief ceremony will be held on the grounds of Herod Springs Baptist Church, on Route 34 in Herod. The River-to-River Trail was only a dream until the 1990s, when O'Dell set out on foot to blaze a trail from the Ohio River to the Mississippi River, enlisting help from the U.S. Forest Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and many private citizens. Today the trail stretches 159 miles from Elizabethtown and Battery Rock on the Ohio River to Grand Tower on the Mississippi. Questions can be directed to Society President Bill Gilmour at (270) 331-1553.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Franklin County 4-H youth place in 2022 shows

Creativity and skills were on full display as Franklin County members shared their annual projects at various 4-H shows including the general show, crops show, clothing show, foods show, horticulture and floriculture show. Members were judged in areas such as visual arts, photography, food and nutrition, floriculture and more. 4-H...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Baseball Coming Back to Marion’s Rent One Park Next Summer

MARION – Baseball is returning to Marion next year. At Friday night’s opener of the Colt World Series at Rent One Park in Marion, the ballpark’s General Manager, Dave Kost, said “next summer, Marion will be home to a brand–new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is top–flight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use.”
MARION, IL
14news.com

Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods

JACKSON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Odon, Indiana, girl will be laid to rest this week after a tragic accident took her life. Several news outlets in the Jackson County, Illinois, area, including NBC sister station WTWO, report she died after a fall at Garden of the Gods. We aren’t...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Franklin County area briefs: Orthopedic clinic opens; local student wins McDonald's scholarship, more

Local students have been selected as McDonald's Agriculture Scholarship Award recipients, including one from Franklin County. Morgan Young of Benton was awarded a $500 scholarship toward her agriculture studies. Young will attend SIU Carbondale this fall. Local McDonald's owners and operators including Stephanie Bishop, Larry Lovelace, John and Mary Moreland, Michael Moreland, Brad Short and Tina Short partnered to honor the recipients. They say they are excited to support the future of agriculture with this scholarship.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

SIC wins $1.4 million Upward Bound grant

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg has been awarded a $1.4 million Upward Bound grant from the U.S. Department of Education, to assist low-income students and those who might be the first in their families to attend higher education. This is the first Upward Bound grant SIC has received. Upward Bound...
HARRISBURG, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Eldorado Garden Study Club considers bluebird trail project

The Eldorado Garden Study Club met July 21 at First Christian Church in Eldorado. The ice cream, cookies, iced tea and lemonade served by hostesses Wanda Brown, Susan Mills and Liz Garret were a perfect start to a hot summer afternoon. After conducting business, club member Miriam Richardson presented information...
ELDORADO, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Benton Rotary Club celebrates 100 years

Last week, members of the Benton Rotary Club met at the Cafe Bloom in Benton for fine dining, music by the Courtney Cox Band, and speeches on the history of the Benton club. In April 1922, an organizational meeting was held at the Methodist church in Benton, and members of the Du Quoin Rotary Club traveled on a special train, picked up members of the Christopher Rotary Club, and were greeted at the Benton train station on South Main Street by a brass kid band.
BENTON, IL
wfcnnews.com

6 dogs found dead after Cambria house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Six dogs were found dead following a house fire overnight in Williamson County. According to the Cambria Fire Department, they were called to the fire around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Madison Street. Additional fire agencies were later toned to the scene. No individuals...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Tamms man faces charges after shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Tamms, Ill. man faces three felony charges after Cape Girardeau police say he pushed his was into a home and then shot at a dog in the front yard. Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Ill. is charged with burglary in the 1st degree,...
TAMMS, IL
KFVS12

Young girls dies after fall at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A young girl, hiking with her parents at Garden of the Gods, has died. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl fell 75 to 100 feet off of an observation trail at the Devils Smokestack. The accident happened at 1:30 p.m....
SALINE COUNTY, IL

