ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River

By Nick Chrestenson
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newstalkkgvo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clark Fork River#Violent Crime
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?

What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair

Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Women admit robbing Billings casino, discarding loaded firearms at school

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino admitted to robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, and co-defendant Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, pleaded guilty on July 28 to robbery affecting commerce, possession of a firearm in a crime of violence and possession of a firearm in a school zone.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montanarightnow.com

Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday

LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Competitive Logger Days Returns To The Jack Saloon

After a bit of a hiatus, Logger Days has finally returned to the Jack Saloon, and this year they are going big. If you haven't been to the Jack Saloon, what are you doing with your life? Like, seriously. This very well could be the most Montana bar in Montana. It's only a bit outside of Missoula but feels about as western as it gets. Everyone has a story or two about the night they ended up at the Jack, and on September 13th there is a good chance you will, too.
LOLO, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Painted Rocks water release begins

Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy