Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River

2 small wildfires burning near Missoula
A pair of small wildfires were spotted on Friday morning burning 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
Deer Lodge man facing charges in death of newborn daughter
A Deer Lodge man faces a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.
Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
Missoula Crime Report: Increase in Violent Crime This Week
Missoula County’s Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings had some sobering news for our listeners on Friday when he delivered the weekly crime report. Firstly, he expressed deep concern that there were so many violent crimes to report this week. “For the last year and I guess for most...
Drunk Driver Goes the Wrong Way on I-90, Nearly Hits Officers
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to reports of a Semi truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate I-90 near mile marker 119 in Missoula County. There were six separate callers...
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair
Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Women admit robbing Billings casino, discarding loaded firearms at school
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino admitted to robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, and co-defendant Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, pleaded guilty on July 28 to robbery affecting commerce, possession of a firearm in a crime of violence and possession of a firearm in a school zone.
Missoula PD investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
Competitive Logger Days Returns To The Jack Saloon
After a bit of a hiatus, Logger Days has finally returned to the Jack Saloon, and this year they are going big. If you haven't been to the Jack Saloon, what are you doing with your life? Like, seriously. This very well could be the most Montana bar in Montana. It's only a bit outside of Missoula but feels about as western as it gets. Everyone has a story or two about the night they ended up at the Jack, and on September 13th there is a good chance you will, too.
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
