There are still leftover backpacks available from the annual Backpacks for Kids giveaway by First Call for Help. Project Director Laura Shoaff says any Ellis County students in grades K-12 who were not registered for the event may collect a free backpack today (Aug. 5) until 1 p.m. at the Hays Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO