Read on hayspost.com
Related
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 23 to 29. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove and...
Hays USD 489 lets bonds; low interest rate to save district $6M
The Hays school board voted Friday to let bonds for its $143.5 million building project approved by voters in May. Dustin Avey, managing director of Piper Sandler, the district's bond counsel, told the board Friday the school board had secured a 4.12 percent interest rate for the full term of the 30-year bonds.
Russell Co. Area Community Foundation gives grant to Smoky Hills PBS
BUNKER HILL – The Russell County Area Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS a grant for $1,000. The grant awarded will support the Smoky Hills PBS’ literacy leadership initiative in Russell County and will support the following:. · Book distribution program that will provide books to children...
REMINDER: Remaining Backpacks for Kids still available today from First Call For Help
There are still leftover backpacks available from the annual Backpacks for Kids giveaway by First Call for Help. Project Director Laura Shoaff says any Ellis County students in grades K-12 who were not registered for the event may collect a free backpack today (Aug. 5) until 1 p.m. at the Hays Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays
Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
📷 Duck Derby raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County
• Tiger Lounge: Party for up to 20. Includes dinner and drinks — Johan Language. • Two 2023 Wild West Fest VIP tickets — Roger Michaelis. • Large charcuterie board ($250 Value) — Tina Combs. • Three months of unlimited car washes at Tommy's Express and. $100...
2022 Primary Election results: 'No' wins; Reif, Schlessiger, Zimmerman win
Yes - 374,611 (41%) Kansas Constitution Amendment (Barton only) Jerry Moran - 373,395 (81%) Paul Buskirk - 51,529 (20%) Mark Holland - 96,832 (38%) Patrick Wiesner - 45,117 (18%) Mike Andra - 31,953 (13%) 2 other candidates - (12%) R - Kansas Governor. Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland - 87,431 (19%) Derek...
Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code
The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellis County voter turnout highest in years; commission races tight
Ellis County voter turnout was nearly 50% in Tuesday’s primary election. According to unofficial results Tuesday, 9,467 of the 19,324 registered voters in Ellis County cast a ballot on or before election day for a voter turnout of 48.99%. The two contested races in Ellis County were among Republicans...
Hays High teacher named Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year
At an awards ceremony during the Summer Membership meeting of the Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators on July 27, Kelly Ackerman was awarded the 2022 Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year. Mrs. Ackerman is a special education teacher at Hays High School. This recognition is highly deserved because...
Fundraiser to benefit Hays Public Library Foundation
The Hays Public Library Foundation will host the second annual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hays Public Library. The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring and fun presentation from Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Marci Penner. The evening also will include a raffle.
⚾ Larks defeat Lonestar to advance to NBC World Series semifinals
WICHITA - Brady Rose pitched a gem and the Hays Larks got some timely hitting and beat the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas 5-2 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series at Eck Stadium. Rose (3-0) pitched a season-high seven innings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
⚾ Larks use longball to advance to NBC World Series title game
WICHITA - The Hays Larks used another strong pitching performance and a couple of late home runs to push past the Liberal Bee Jays 6-2 in the semifinals of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series Friday night at Eck Stadium. Garrett Gruell hit a two-run homer off the light...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0