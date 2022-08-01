ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 23 to 29. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove and...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays USD 489 lets bonds; low interest rate to save district $6M

The Hays school board voted Friday to let bonds for its $143.5 million building project approved by voters in May. Dustin Avey, managing director of Piper Sandler, the district's bond counsel, told the board Friday the school board had secured a 4.12 percent interest rate for the full term of the 30-year bonds.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays

Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code

The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
Hays Post

Fundraiser to benefit Hays Public Library Foundation

The Hays Public Library Foundation will host the second annual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hays Public Library. The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring and fun presentation from Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Marci Penner. The evening also will include a raffle.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Larks defeat Lonestar to advance to NBC World Series semifinals

WICHITA - Brady Rose pitched a gem and the Hays Larks got some timely hitting and beat the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas 5-2 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series at Eck Stadium. Rose (3-0) pitched a season-high seven innings...
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

 https://hayspost.com/

