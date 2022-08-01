Read on alternativemissoula.com
2 small wildfires burning near Missoula
A pair of small wildfires were spotted on Friday morning burning 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
New To Missoula? Join These Facebook Groups
In 2021, far more people moved to Montana than out of it (thanks for the assist, research team!) Thanks to never running out of stuff to look at or do, Billings and Missoula continue to see about a 4:1 ratio of inbound moves versus people moving away. That trend seems to be continuing in 2022.
Missoula Crime Report: Increase in Violent Crime This Week
Missoula County’s Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings had some sobering news for our listeners on Friday when he delivered the weekly crime report. Firstly, he expressed deep concern that there were so many violent crimes to report this week. “For the last year and I guess for most...
Deer Lodge man facing charges in death of newborn daughter
A Deer Lodge man faces a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair
Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22
Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
NBCMontana
Group kicks off 2nd annual water drive for firefighters in Polson
KALISPELL, MONT. — A donation drive is underway in Polson to gather water and other supplies for firefighters battling the nearby Elmo 2 Fire. The Mission Valley Elks club located in Polson at 512 Main St. started collecting water donations for firefighters after the Boulder 2700 Fire devastated thousands of acres last year.
impact601.com
Redhorn Fire burning 180 acres, 0% contained
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - The Redhorn Fire is burning 180 acres near St. Ignatius as of Thursday. The fire is located 7-air miles north of St. Ignatius in Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness within the Grizzly Bear Management Zone, and it was caused by lightning. CSKT Division of Fire said via...
montanarightnow.com
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
bitterrootstar.com
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
