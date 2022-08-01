Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M renovation of mother/baby unit

Wes Pierson has been named as Frisco's new city manager. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Wes Pierson was selected from a nationwide search to fill the role of Frisco’s city manager. Pierson began in his new role for Frisco Aug. 2. Pierson has more than 13 years of city management experience, including nearly seven as city manager in the town of Addison, where he previously served. Pierson also has other experience serving in the cities of Corpus Christi and Allen. Frisco’s first and only City Manager George Purefoy retired June 30. Community Impact Newspaper sat down with Pierson to learn more about what he hopes to accomplish as he steps into his new role.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO