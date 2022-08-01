ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HGTV Stars Have Risen to Fame at New Heights! See How Tall Ben Napier, Chip Gaines and More Are

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOvZx_0h0tdoIZ00

Home renovation experts have taken their fame to new heights on HGTV! Viewers have fallen in love with some of the network’s stars including Ben Napier, Drew Scott and more. Fans have also been curious about their personal lives including their children, past jobs and how tall they are.

Since landing the show Home Town on HGTV with his wife, Erin Napier, Ben has become one of the most popular faces on the network. It’s clear on the series that the woodworker is incredibly tall, especially while filming scenes with his beloved. In fact, during a January 2016 interview with Hooked on Houses, the pair revealed that Erin had to stand on a crate during interviews next to her hubby to get the perfect shot.

“There’s a formula for who stands on which side, and you never deviate from it,” the mom of two explained.

The duo have also shared behind-the-scenes photos while filming the series, with Erin standing on top of the box while speaking to the cameras. Ben isn’t the only star whose height has captured the attention of the audience! Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, are often towering over their guests on Property Brothers.

While Drew and Jonathan are identical, the pair are actually not the same height. Jonathan is taller than his brother. The real estate experts previously revealed their heights in a YouTube video. ​​Drew shared that he believes his brother is taller only because of his “hair, and also he wears these high-heeled fancy boots.”

All jokes aside, the pair make a great team renovating homes together and helping make their clients’ dreams come true. In August 2021, Drew and Jonathan renovated a home for a couple during an episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home to tailor it to their heights. J.J. and Carlee are 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-4 respectively and wanted their home to be more comfortable for them.

The twins did an incredible job by raising the doorways and installing customizable countertops. Christina on the Coast host Christina Hall faced a similar renovation project during a July 2021 episode of her show. The HGTV veteran designed a height-friendly home for a couple who were 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 that ended up costing $85,000.

Keep scrolling to see how tall your favorite HGTV stars are.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Scott
Person
Chip Gaines
FanSided

Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)

Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Brothers
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss

For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy