St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

www.cbs3duluth.com
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Battle of the Twin Ports: law enforcement and first responders face off for a good cause
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - First responders from Duluth and Superior faced off on the field in a friendly game of softball for a good cause. Dr. Ken Larson lost his infant child to an illness decades ago. Ever since, he’s made it his life’s work to help families...
cbs3duluth.com
46 new drinks to debut at this year’s MN State Fair: Take a look!
ST. PAUL, MN-- Three weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together! Are you thirsty?. Minnesota State Fair leaders have announced 46 brand new beverages, some containing alcohol and some without alcohol. Plus, a Northland brewery will make an appearance debuting their Cold IPA!. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. says their cold and...
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
cbs3duluth.com
Law aims to tackle microchip shortage in Northland
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Daugherty Appliance Sales and Service in Cloquet has struggled to get appliances into their doors in the last two years. “There are still a lot of back orders and a lot of delays out there,” Tom Bredigheimer, the owner of the store said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
What Northland voters can expect before heading to the polls this primary election
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Minnesota and Wisconsin State Primaries are just one week away and voters may have a few changes to look out for before heading to the polls on August 9. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is gearing up for the state’s primary.
cbs3duluth.com
Fair season returns to Twin Ports as Head of the Lakes Fair kicks off
SUPERIOR, WI -- The annual Head of The Lakes Fair returned to Superior Tuesday. Vendors brought fair food, carnival games, rides, and other events to the area as the fair kicked off. The fair runs through Sunday. Gates open at 2 p.m. on weekdays and noon this weekend. Fair organizers...
Comments / 0