Belal Muhammad Takes Aim At ‘Cocky’ Amanda Nunes For Post-Fight Comments Against Julianna Pena

ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
MMAmania.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Urijah Faber Almost Got The Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 196 In 2016
You know the classic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight in 2016? Well, it was very close to being Urijah Faber vs. McGregor. It was late February 2016 when then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled UFC 196 fight with McGregor. As we know, Diaz would step up and fight McGregor, but ‘The California Kid’ was next in line and almost had the fight.
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
Conor McGregor mocks Nate Diaz after booking role in ‘Road House’ remake: “MMA, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.”
Conor McGregor has taken a shot at his longtime rival, Nate Diaz after booking a role in Road House. On Wednesday, it was revealed McGregor will team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House. The news was surprising as it will be the Irishman’s acting debut which he is excited for.
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
Jon Jones Responds To Criticism About Heavyweight Transformation
Jon Jones addresses criticism about his speed at heavyweight. Jones gives a status update on his heavyweight debut. Jon Jones has been spending his days getting ready for a debut at heavyweight. After spending 12 years fighting at 205 pounds, Jones shocked many in 2020 when he decided to relinquish his light heavyweight title and announced his intentions to jump up in weight. Since that announcement in May of 2020, Jones has been preparing his body to be capable of fighting at heavyweight. Periodically he will share some training videos of himself packing on the pounds. He recently shared a post of himself hitting pads and in true MMA Twitter fashion, the fans had some remakes for the former champion.
Daniel Cormier approves of Dan Hooker’s callout of Tony Ferguson; “I don’t need to see them in there with those high-level guys anymore”
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson is the fight to make. ‘The Hangman’ has been out of the cage since his knockout defeat to Arnold Allen at UFC London in March. The defeat was his fourth, in his last five contests. Following the stoppage, Hooker announced his intentions to move back up to lightweight.
Molly McCann Announces That She Has Been Offered Her Next Fight
Molly McCann has been one of the fastest rising stars in recent months. With the UFC visiting London twice since the beginning of the year, McCann and her pal Paddy Pimblett have become fan favorites. Her fun attitude and flamboyant celebrations added to the fact that she is on a winning streak have left fans asking for more. It seems as if they are getting just that, more McCann.
Henry Cejudo Picking Valentina Shevchenko Over Amanda Nunes In Potential Trilogy
Henry Cejudo is going with Valentina Shevchenko in a potential trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. Nunes is currently 2-0 over Shevchenko in their women’s bantamweight matchups. However, the second fight in 2017 — which was for the title — was very closely-contested with many believing Shevchenko should have won.
Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. Moves Past First Loss and Gets His Fourth Amateur Win
Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. is ready to follow in his dad’s footsteps and is back on track to do so following his first loss. Many people know Manny Pacquiao. He is one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived. He ended his career with a record of 62-8-2. He won twelve major world titles over eight divisions during his career and now is ready for the next generation to take over. Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel Jr. is just beginning his boxing career and despite an early upset, is back on track.
