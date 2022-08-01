Read on www.beckersspine.com
beckersspine.com
OrthoIndy: 5 fast facts
Here are five things to know about Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy:. 1. OrthoIndy has 12 locations across Indiana, according to its website. 2. Physicians of OrthoIndy opened the OrthoIndy Hospital on March 1, 2005. 3. OrthoIndy specializes in neck, back, shoulder, hand and arm, foot and ankle, knee, and hip care. 4....
beckersspine.com
5 fast facts on The CORE Institute
Here are five things to know about The CORE Institute, based in Phoenix:. 1. The CORE Institute started as a three-physician practice in 2005. 2. The company has more than 20 locations across Arizona and Michigan, according to its website. 3. The CORE Institute supports the MORE Foundation, a nonprofit...
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
beckersspine.com
Spine robot specialist joins Spectrum Health Lakeland
Evan Lytle, DO, joined Spectrum Health Lakeland Neurosurgery in St. Joseph, Mich., according to an announcement published in Moody on the Market on Aug. 5. Dr. Lytle has expertise using the Mazor X Stealth edition robotic guidance platform. He is joining Spectrum Health Lakeland from a residency at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing.
