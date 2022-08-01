ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Charlotte, NC
South Carolina State
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
WNCT

Recipes from North Carolina worth trying

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC

