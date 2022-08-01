Jeremy Sochan Comparisons Are Here

projectspurs.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unsual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He...
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Minnesota Timberwolves 10 Best Sneakers This Season
Ranking best sneakers worn by Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season.
Why Spurs Hired Private Detective to Follow Vernon Maxwell
Vernon Maxwell shared some insight into why his first San Antonio Spurs tenure didn't last long.
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."
Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
Without “Sole Man” Sonny Vaccaro, There Wouldn’t Be a Jordan Brand
There is a long list of names that comes to mind when asked to think about pivotal figures in the history of basketball. Wilt Chamberlain. Bill Russell. Jerry West. Michael Jordan. David Stern. Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. This list goes on and on. But there’s a name that should be on it that many people have likely never even heard of: former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro.
‘He truly made the world a better place’: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich offers one of the best tributes for Celtics icon Bill Russell
The basketball world lost a real good one on Sunday after it was announced that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had peacefully passed away at the age of 88. The Hall of Fame big man was not exactly in stellar health, but it was a shock nonetheless to hear of his passing.
Chris Paul's Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell
Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon." After the news came out, Phoenix Suns...
NBA Power Rankings: How Close to Last Are Rebuilding Spurs?
After trading Dejounte Murray, the Spurs are in a position to be one of the NBA's worst teams.
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done making moves. Now they're reportedly looking to acquire Detroit Tigers' reliever Gregory Soto.
Bill Russell dies at 88: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, more react to death of Boston Celtics icon
Bill Russell, one of the most important and accomplished athletes in history, died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family announced. Russell won an NBA record 11 NBA championships, including eight straight, over a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics -- the final two of which he served as Boston's head coach in addition to playing.
