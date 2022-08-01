ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Watch California's largest wildfire of the year spawn a massive 'fire cloud' visible from space

By Brett Tingley
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6NKO_0h0tZ4KU00

Weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed "explosive growth" in a massive wildfire currently burning in northern California.

Images captured by NOAA's GOES 17 satellite and shared by the agency on Twitter show multiple plumes of smoke forming and spreading throughout the satellite's observation area during a nine-hour period on Saturday and Sunday (July 30 and 31). "The wildfire has become California's largest fire of 2022, scorching more than 50,000 acres as thousands of residents are forced to evacuate," NOAA tweeted along with the images.

The wildfire, known as the McKinney Fire, has consumed over 50,000 acres (20,200 hectares) in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border. The blaze was exacerbated by drought conditions, powerful winds and high temperatures throughout the region, according to according to The New York Times . More than 2,000 residents have fled the area due to the conflagration, and two deaths so far have been reported as a result of the fire, the New York Times reports.

Related: New and improved satellites will help track storms this hurricane season

The McKinney fire generated what is known as a pyrocumulonimbus cloud, or " fire cloud " — essentially, a thunderstorm created by the heat, moisture and pollutants that fires send can upwards into the atmosphere. These fire clouds can then, in turn, produce lightning strikes that create even more wildfires. For this reason, NASA calls these storms the " fire-breathing dragon of clouds ."

See more

Additional satellite imagery shared by Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, shows the formation of the massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud 50,000 feet (15.25 kilometers) tall that channels smoke into the atmosphere .

See more Related stories:

Satellites watch raging wildfire threatening California's Yosemite National Park

After Kitt Peak telescopes' close call with wildfire, essential personnel are returning to evaluate the damage

Powerful GOES-T satellite launches to eye Earth's weather, climate

The McKinney fire was zero percent contained as of Monday (Aug. 1) morning, according to California's fire agency . The National Weather Service issued another red flag warning Monday, meaning there is still a risk of further wildfires in the area due to "abundant lightning on dry fuels."

Follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tsunami waves as high as 42ft predicted to devastate Seattle within minutes of earthquake

Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a worst-case scenario simulation that shows the impact of a Seattle-fault earthquake.Scientists found that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves over 40 feet tall could reach the Seattle area in fewer than 3 minutes.The simulator shows how changes and flooding to the shoreline would occur throughout the Seattle area following a powerful earthquake.Scientists conducted the study to help “emergency managers and planners develop and refine response and preparedness plans for a tsunami.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionChannel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’Uber files: Leak reveals how firm lobbied top politicians
SEATTLE, WA
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Wildfire#Spawn#Noaa#The New York Times
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
UCLA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
Space.com

Space.com

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy