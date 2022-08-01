ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy-Nominated Star Quinta Brunson Becomes The New Face Of Olay

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

The career glow-up of Emmy-nominated actress Quinta Brunson is one to be admired. After celebrating her history-making Emmy nominations , the starlet throws her face card on the table with her latest partnership. The writer, producer, actress, and comedian is now the new face of Proctor & Gamble’s beauty brand, Olay, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,” Brunson said in a statement. “When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be a part of the latest Olay campaign and to help change that narrative. This partnership coming to life as my first-ever beauty collaboration is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment.’”

The brand, which was first introduced 70 years ago, took to Instagram to announce the new partnership. In a post they wrote, “How’s this for a bright spot?! @quintab is now part of the Olay fam! She’s loving Retinol24, how it smooths and brightens skin, and we’re loving how she brightens our lives 24/7.”

This is a great move for the actress, who’s career has been on an upward swing ever since her hit comedic series, Abbott Elementary , hit the scene. We can’t wait to see what else is in store for Brunson. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you loving this beauty flex?

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

