Waco, TX

Waco-area news briefs: St. Paul UCC planning tour of Schulenburg churches

WacoTrib.com
 2 days ago
wacotrib.com

WacoTrib.com

Young bands Red Clay Strays, Cameron Sacky make downtown Waco debut

Two up-and-coming bands with a strong rock streak in their music make their Backyard debuts this hot weather weekend, intending to keep the heat on their young careers. For the Mobile, Alabama-based Red Clay Strays, Friday’s show comes during the band’s current tour in support of their album “Moment of Truth,” released earlier this year. It’s the latest album for the band, which formed in 2016 from the remnants of a group that lead vocalist and guitarist Brandon Coleman, electric guitarist Drew Nix and bassist Andrew Bishop started. Their musical paths crossed those of electric guitarist Zach Rishel and drummer John Hall and Red Clay Strays — red clay from southern Alabama and “strays” from their individual stories — was the result.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting

New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering free rides Saturday for tax-free weekend

Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations. For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco

WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD hosting dedication ceremony for new school

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the new Chaparral High School. Killeen ISD constructors will celebrate the dedication with the community this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in its cafeteria. The event will take place at 4400 Chaparral Road.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco workers handle the heat

With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KWTX

Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
News Channel 25

Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
WACO, TX

