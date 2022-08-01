Waco-area news briefs: St. Paul UCC planning tour of Schulenburg churches

wacotrib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
WacoTrib.com
Young bands Red Clay Strays, Cameron Sacky make downtown Waco debut
Two up-and-coming bands with a strong rock streak in their music make their Backyard debuts this hot weather weekend, intending to keep the heat on their young careers. For the Mobile, Alabama-based Red Clay Strays, Friday’s show comes during the band’s current tour in support of their album “Moment of Truth,” released earlier this year. It’s the latest album for the band, which formed in 2016 from the remnants of a group that lead vocalist and guitarist Brandon Coleman, electric guitarist Drew Nix and bassist Andrew Bishop started. Their musical paths crossed those of electric guitarist Zach Rishel and drummer John Hall and Red Clay Strays — red clay from southern Alabama and “strays” from their individual stories — was the result.
WacoTrib.com
Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering free rides Saturday for tax-free weekend
Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations. For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
KWTX
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD hosting dedication ceremony for new school
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the new Chaparral High School. Killeen ISD constructors will celebrate the dedication with the community this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in its cafeteria. The event will take place at 4400 Chaparral Road.
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
KWTX
City does away with contract after residents voice disapproval, many show up to air grievances anyway
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What started off as a rally to air our grievances turned into more of a revival. A citizens coalition in Temple, angry about a contract the city never approved, was out in front of city hall Tuesday night. “We appreciate the leadership of the Temple city...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
KWTX
Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel 25
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
KWTX
Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
Loose Screwz Car Club provides dozens of families with back-to-school supplies
Dozens of families lined up at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights for school supplies and backpacks.
WacoTrib.com
Waco budget sets out American Rescue Plan funding uses on housing, generators, more
As Waco officials wade through the budgeting process, they are looking to federal COVID-19 aid awarded last year to help fix the city’s housing market, buy emergency generators and fund health care facility expansions. Under the city’s proposed 2022-23 budget, $11 million in American Rescue Plan funding and $2.9...
Comments / 0