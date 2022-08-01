Read on theashlandchronicle.com
Lithia Park Wildfire Stopped by Quick Response
At 11:38 p.m. last night, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park between the playground and the bandshell. Ashland Fire & Rescue responded with two structural engines and two brush engines under the command of Battalion Chief Lance Menold. Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters also assisted Ashland. The fire burned approximately one-half acre of grass and brush between Ashland Creek and Pioneer Road above. Crews from Jackson County Fire District 5 were called to assist but weren’t needed once the fire was knocked down. One Ashland Parks building was directly threatened along with homes above.
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
August 4, 2022
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
RESPONDERS PREPOSITIONED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING
With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Several lightning fires near New Hope and Murphy have been extinguished
Josephine County, Ore — UPDATED August 2 at 3:56 am:. As of 8:00 pm last night, all active fire have been extinguished. All fires are holding in their originally reported small sizes. "The steep terrain and remote locations of these incidents are posing challenges and slowing down our mop-up...
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
McKinney Fire continues growth in California, just miles from Oregon border
Fire crews are protecting structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Northern California’s Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms, has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials.
McKinney Fire: 2 killed in massive wildfire in California-Oregon border, officials say
A fire in Northern California that's exploded in size since sparking on Friday has now turned deadly.
SOCAN Reaches Double Figures
“We thought there would already be one here!” This is how Southern Oregon Climate Action Now co-founder and co-facilitator Alan Journet described how he and native Oregonian Kathy Conway felt about a grassroots climate activist organization in Southern Oregon when they retired from Southeast Missouri to Southern Oregon. “We thought we’d arrive in Ashland and just plug in to that organization” he continued. But, much to their surprise, there was no such organization. “Furthermore,” the other SOCAN co-founder and co-facilitator, Kathy Conway added,“there wasn’t much in the local media about the climate crisis.”
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
New lightning fire sparks in Klamath National Forest: Shackle Ford Fire estimated at 20 acres
FORT JONES, Calif.-- Saturday has been a busy day with new wildfire sparks across Northern California including a new one in Fort Jones Saturday Night. According to the U.S. Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest, abundant lighting have been moving through the area starting new fires. One of those...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
