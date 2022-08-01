ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Open Letter: “Goodbye Whitefish” from a Whitefish, Montana Native

By Aaron Flint
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on catcountry1029.com

Comments / 28

Lori Crawford
3d ago

It's not OK but totally out of our hands. I was lucky enough to be born and raised in Montana. Many now call Bozeman BozAngeles. Very sad to those of us that truly loved Montana as it was.

Reply
10
Phil
3d ago

I agree with the lady's letter 100%. If I was younger I'd leave also. The outsiders have destroyed our peaceful Valley and all they are interested is the money they can make, don't care about the valley. Make their money then move on.

Reply(1)
9
AP_001515.5a272e5b7699434195fc258da09f2ef8.0140
3d ago

As a Montana Native I can concur the same ‘nastiness’ is happening to the small town I’ve lived in for the past 41 years. There’s nothing to stop them except for SNOW AND LOTS OF IT!! 😂 Pray for snow when you have a moment!

Reply(1)
3
Related
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for August 1

Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction

These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Open Letter#Coffee Shops#Montana Native#Kjjr Radio
Idaho State Journal

Woman dies after falling through skylight onto gym floor

COLUMBIA FALLS, Montana (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has died after falling through a skylight and onto the floor of a high school gymnasium, police in Columbia Falls said. The woman and two others were on the roof of the gym at Columbia Falls High School at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday when the woman fell about 40 feet to the floor, police said. Officers administered first aid, but the woman died of her injuries, police said in a social media post. Officers did not know why the trio was on the gym roof. The name of the woman was being withheld until family members could be notified.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
NBCMontana

Semi tipped on its side near Elmo

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
ELMO, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy