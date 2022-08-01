Open Letter: “Goodbye Whitefish” from a Whitefish, Montana Native

It's not OK but totally out of our hands. I was lucky enough to be born and raised in Montana. Many now call Bozeman BozAngeles. Very sad to those of us that truly loved Montana as it was.
I agree with the lady's letter 100%. If I was younger I'd leave also. The outsiders have destroyed our peaceful Valley and all they are interested is the money they can make, don't care about the valley. Make their money then move on.
As a Montana Native I can concur the same ‘nastiness’ is happening to the small town I’ve lived in for the past 41 years. There’s nothing to stop them except for SNOW AND LOTS OF IT!! 😂 Pray for snow when you have a moment!
